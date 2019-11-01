Nicole Scherzinger Asks Fans for Help Finding Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Her Cousin

Image zoom nicole scherzinger/Instagram; Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Nicole Scherzinger is mourning the loss of her cousin, John “John Boy” Frederick III, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Fort Lauderdale, Florida last weekend.

On Wednesday, the former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman posted two photos to Instagram, including a shot of John Boy and a screenshot of the police flyer looking for more information about the fatal crash, and asked for fans for help in identifying the driver responsible.

“It’s like a nightmare, that we will never be able to wake from…It is with the heaviest of hearts that I say goodbye to my beautiful cousin, John Boy,” Scherzinger, 41, wrote in the caption of the photos. “This past Saturday October the 26th at 3am, his life was taken by a hit and run in Fort Lauderdale, FL.”

“Though I must take comfort in knowing that he is at peace with our Lord, I also know the agony our family is going through, knowing someone hit him head on and just left him there to die,” she continued. “My sweet cousin, I love you so much. This world was a better place with you and your kind, creative heart in it. We will never forget you and will carry you with us forever.”

Since the driver has not yet been identified, Scherzinger concluded her message with her plea for help.

“My family and I are pleading for any information which could help support the investigation into the tragic death of this incredible man,” she wrote. “I ask that whoever did this, has the dignity and strength to come forward. Our God is a loving and forgiving God, but I pray for justice for John Boy and closure for my family. #JusticeForJohnBoy.”

Scherzinger shared the same message on Twitter in a series of tweets, one of which the Fort Lauderdale Police Department’s Twitter page retweeted and wrote, “#FLPD still needs your help identifying the driver who left the scene of this fatal crash. We’re looking for a silver Hyundai Sonata, 2011-2014, with front end damage. Call our Traffic Homicide Unit at 954-828-5754.”

The police flyer also urges anyone with information to contact the Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

#FLPD still needs your help identifying the driver who left the scene of this fatal crash. We're looking for a silver Hyundai Sonata, 2011-2014, with front end damage. Call our Traffic Homicide Unit at 954-828-5754 or @crimestoppers2. https://t.co/8GQvPPreOW — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) October 30, 2019

On Friday, Scherzinger posted another message to her Instagram thanking fans for their support.

“Thank you everyone for your support and condolences for my cousin this week,” she captioned two glam selfies. “It’s been a heartbreaking week, but I am grateful I was able to channel my pain through singing…so thankful to God for the healing gift of music. 🖤🙏🏽🎶 #justiceforjohnboy.”

Scherzinger’s second season of The Masked Singer — which she serves as a panelist on — is currently in full swing. The Nick Cannon-hosted singing competition series airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.