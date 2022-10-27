Nicole Kidman is "4ever" in love with Keith Urban.

The Oscar winner, 55, celebrated her husband of 16 years with a birthday tribute on Wednesday. In the Instagram post, Kidman shared a photo from Balenciaga's 51st Couture Collection dinner in Paris and wrote, "Happy Birthday my love❤️❤️❤️❤️4ever."

The couple first began dating in 2005 and married a year later in Sydney.

The couple have proudly displayed the love they have for one another throughout their relationship — especially this year.

After posting a romantic Valentine's Day tribute to the country singer, Kidman surprised her husband on stage during his Las Vegas residency in May. He shared the video on Instagram in which he teased his wife by asking, "What's your name? Where are you from?" She playfully responded, "Nicole Urban."

Urban reciprocated the love when he flew directly from his residency in Vegas to Los Angeles to support Kidman at the Oscars, where she was nominated for Best Actress for Being the Ricardos.

"I'm so happy to be here with my husband who was playing Vegas last night and flew in and landed at 1:00 a.m.," Kidman gushed on E!'s Live from the Red Carpet. "Whatever it takes."

Kidman previously told PEOPLE that falling in love with Urban was "pretty intense." Early into their relationship, Kidman said she "believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that's because I am deeply romantic, or I'm an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, 'Oh, okay, here he is.' "

The couple shares two daughters together: Faith Margaret, 11, and Sunday Rose, 14.