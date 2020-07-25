Nicole Kidman Says She's 'Folklore Sisters' with Taylor Swift in Lookalike Outfits After Album Release

Nicole Kidman and Taylor Swift are “sisters” — at least in their outfit choices.

In an Instagram video posted on Friday, Kidman, 53, previously wore a similar ensemble to Swift’s outfit in the art for her latest album, Folklore. In the throwback clip, the actress is wearing a white dress with a dark jacket draped over, similar to one of the portrait of Swift, 30, in the Folklore artwork.

“On the set of #BeguiledMovie 💛#Folklore Sisters... Love this album xx,” she captioned the 2017 video, in which she’s dancing and singing along to husband Keith Urban’s song, “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

Swift quickly took note of Kidman’s tribute, commenting: “This just made me GRIN 💕💕💕 you’re the greatest.”

The singer announced the “surprise” release of Folklore on Thursday, hours before the album dropped.

Swift explained on Instagram that Folklore was not in her future plans until the coronavirus pandemic happened: "Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise."

The album, which comes with a decidedly moody black-and-white aesthetic for the star's new era, features 16 tracks, with song titles like "Illicit Affairs," "Mad Woman," "The Last Great American Dynasty" and "Betty."

Image zoom Taylor Swift's Folklore Republic Records

The rest of the tracklist is filled out with: "The 1," "Exile," "My Tears Ricochet," "Mirrorball," "Seven," "August," "This Is Me Trying," "Invisible String," "Epiphany," "Peace" and "Hoax." Deluxe copies of Folklore also come with the bonus track "The Lakes."

Alongside the new music, Swift wrote a personal essay about the project, explaining that the collection of songs is the product of letting her imagination run free as a form of escapism amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness," the Grammy winner wrote. "Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history, and memory. I've told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve."