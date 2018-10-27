Nicole Kidman Celebrates Husband Keith Urban's 51st Birthday with Sweet Love Note

Keith Urban is being showered with love on his 51st birthday!

On Friday, Nicole Kidman shared a photo of the duo cuddling up alongside a half-eaten chocolate cake in celebration of the country singer’s big day.

“You’re so loved Keith Lionel. Happy birthday baby!” Kidman, 51, captioned the image on Instagram, tagging the restaurant responsible for “#keithsfavouritecake.”

Fellow Big Little Lies actress Reese Witherspoon commented on Kidman’s photo congratulating her husband.

“Happy happy Birthday KU!! Sending you ❤️!” she wrote.

Urban posted a photo on Instagram Thursday of his tour bus — which had been flooded with balloons — after his performance in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

“When u can’t even get on your own bus cause your road family is SOOOOOO awesome !!!!!!!‬” he wrote. “‪Thank u all GRAFFITI U band and crew – THE BEST !!!!!!!‬”

Fans have come to know the couple as being especially lovey-dovey on special occasions.

On the actress’s birthday in June, Urban celebrated her big day with an acapella performance of “Happy Birthday” on stage at the Country USA Festival in Wisconsin.

“What a gift – my husband and everyone at @officialcusa Oshkosh WI singing me Happy Birthday!!” the actress captioned a video of Urban.