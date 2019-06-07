Nicole Curran Reveals What She Was Saying to JAY-Z During Viral Game 3 Moment with Beyoncé

Nicole Curran, the wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, is speaking out about what she said to JAY-Z during the viral Game 3 moment involving Beyoncé on Wednesday night.

Curran said since the incident, she has faced intense harassment after a short clip shared by ESPN shows Beyoncé, 37, going from smiling widely to frowning as Curran leans over to chat with JAY-Z, 49.

Curran shared her side of the story with ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne, explaining she had been “getting death threats on social media all night” and as a result, she’s decided to deactivate her Instagram account.

She explained to Shelburne that she didn’t even know there was an issue until she checked social media.

For Curran, the interaction was completely harmless. Curran had invited JAY-Z and Beyoncé to games countless times, so on Wednesday night, she offered them drinks as they were her guests, she told Shelburne.

Just spoke to Nicole Curran, the wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob, about the “incident “ with Beyoncé last night. She was in tears. Said she had been getting death threats on social media all night this morning she disabled her IG account just to make it stop. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Curran says Jay Z asked for a vodka soda. She asked if he wanted lime with that. But it was loud in Oracle and she couldn’t hear, so she leaned over. That’s where the photos of Beyoncé looking askance at her come from. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Curran says she then went to go get them those drinks. “There was no hostility. I was trying to be a good hostess,” she said. “I’ve never experienced cyber bullying like this. I can’t believe our players go through this. That kids go through this.“ — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Beyoncé asked for water while the “Empire State of Mind” rapper asked for a vodka soda, Curran explained.

That’s when she said she asked if JAY-Z “wanted a lime with that.”

However, the Oracle Arena was so loud that she couldn’t hear, so she leaned over Beyoncé to catch what JAY-Z had said.

“That’s where the photos of Beyoncé looking askance” came from, Shelburne reported.

Despite Beyoncé’s apparent reaction, Curran added that “there was no hostility” between her and the music power couple.

“I was just trying to be a good hostess,” Curran told Shelburne. “I’ve never experienced cyber bullying like this.”

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty

“I can’t believe our players go through this. That kids go through this,” Curran told Shelburne.

Curran also clarified her sentiments in an Instagram post.

“We should all help and support each other,” Curran captioned a photo, which shows her fixing Beyoncé’s hair, seemingly trying to show there was no bad blood between herself and the “Formation” singer.

However, one fan wasn’t buying it and commented with several bee emojis, taking a stance on behalf of Beyonce’s fan group dubbed the Beyhive.

“Listen Beehive. I respect Queen B. I love her! I talked to her husband twice tonight. First, to take a drink order for them both when they arrived as they were our guests,” Curran clapped back in a comment captured by The Shade Room.

“Second to explain why I gave his wife a rose from a fan. All of this has been taken out of context. I am a happily married woman. Telling me to kill myself????? Somehow I don’t think she would support this,” Curran added.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Nonetheless, the video has spread like wildfire on Twitter and became a meme as fans called out Curran for daring to “invade” their queen’s space.

“I would leave the earth if Beyoncé looked this ready to smack me,” one user wrote, later adding, “THE NERVE TO INVADE BEYONCE’S PERSONAL SPACE WHILE WEARING THOSE BOOTS,” referring to Curran’s glittery gold thigh-high boots.

The star’s 2006 hit “Irreplaceable” also earned a shout-out, with one fan tweaking the lyrics to fit the situation.

“If ol girl knows what’s good for her, she’ll move a little to the left, to the left,” the user joked. Curran and a rep for Beyoncé did not immediately reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment.