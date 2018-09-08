Nicki Minaj Won't Press Charges Against Cardi B After Their Explosive Fight: Report

Nicki Minaj reportedly won’t press charges against Cardi B.

As Minaj, 35, and her bodyguards were not injured when the 25-year-old “I Like It” rapper attacked her on Friday during a star-studded New York Fashion Week party, she doesn’t feel a need to file a police report, sources close to Minaj told TMZ.

An insider shared that the rapper felt unbothered by the altercation and doesn’t want the drama to escalate, according to the outlet.

An NYPD Public Information Officer confirmed to PEOPLE on Saturday that “at this point in time we don’t have a complaint on either side.” Police previously confirmed to PEOPLE that no arrests had been made following the altercation.

Seemingly showing the world how unbothered she was by the events that had transpired earlier in the night, the rapper smiled while blowing kisses to the crowd outside the Plaza Hotel, where the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party was held.

A source previously told PEOPLE that it initially looked like the pair “might hug it out” before “it all went down.”

“Cardi walked towards Nicki and all of a sudden Cardi started screaming something about her child. She was yelling, ‘Bitch you feisty. Bitch don’t talk s— about my child’ at Nicki,” the source continued.

Representatives for the rappers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

The source went on to explain to PEOPLE that Cardi “threw her shoe because she couldn’t get through” to Minaj, who “was there with eight or nine bodyguards.”

As for the welt on Cardi’s head that she was seen exiting with, while the source isn’t sure what happened, they’re confident that Minaj was not responsible for the injury.

“Nothing seemed to start the fight other than Cardi seeing Nicki up close,” the eyewitness added. “It definitely seems to stem from deeply rooted issues.”

Immediately following the incident, Cardi was escorted out by security while Minaj stayed inside, another source previously told PEOPLE.

“She left barefoot with her dress ripped and butt out,” the source added.

Following the incident, Cardi wrote a scathing Instagram post that did not mention Minaj by name, but she suggested that the “Ganja Burns” rapper had made negative comments about the rapper’s 8-week-old daughter Kulture Kiari.

“I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f—ing off!!” she wrote.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Minaj plugged her album Queen on social media, which some fans took to be a statement about who emerged victorious from the ordeal.