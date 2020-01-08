New Nicki Minaj Wax Figure Debuts in Germany and Many Fans Think It Doesn't Look Anything Like Her

A new wax figure in the likeness of Nicki Minaj has made its debut in Berlin, Germany, but some fans aren’t seeing the resemblance to the rapper.

The display in question is up at Madame Tussauds Berlin and features a wax figure of Minaj in her iconic “Anaconda” music video, in which she wears a black thong and gold chain bra top in a jungle-like setting. While the outfit and ambiance are pretty on-point, several fans pointed out on social media that Minaj’s facial features appear to be a little off.

“Listen, I’m not even die hard Nicki Minaj fan but she can RAP & ppl don’t give her talent the credit it deserves,” one Twitter user said. “That wax figure Madame Tussaud’s put out…that’s not Onika Maraj. I’m so sorry. Does google not exist? They looked at that mess & said “yh, we got it”. No, you don’t.”

“Nah nicki Minaj wax figure at madam Tussaud’s in Germany has me weak lmfao,” one Twitter user wrote.

“This @NICKIMINAJ Madame Tussands wax figure looks like a cross with Nicki Minaj and Ansel Elgort,” another Twitter user joked.

Nicki Minaj's wax figure in Berlin

“I need a logical explanation why @NICKIMINAJ wax figure is lookin like Kourtney Kardashion lol,” another added.

This isn’t the first wax figure of Minaj, 37, to be featured at a Madame Tussauds location. The museum’s Las Vegas location features the likeness of the “Super Bass” singer in the same pose, and some fans reminded others that there was a similar reaction when that one was unveiled.

“Did people forget how unrecognizably bad that Nicki Minaj wax figure looked the first time it went around?” one Twitter user pointed out.

Nicki Minaj's wax figure in Las Vegas

Madame Tussauds Berlin and a rep for Minaj did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The “Starships” singer tied the knot with Kenneth “Zoo” Petty in October, announcing the news with a video on Instagram that showed matching “Mr. and Mrs.” mugs as well as black and white baseball caps that had “Bride” and “Groom” written across the front.

Nicki Minaj

“👰🏽🤵🏽😢🙏🏽🎀 Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19,” the rapper captioned the short clip.

While Minaj used the social media platform to announce her big milestone, she has since said she will no longer use Instagram.

“I’m not posting on IG after this week cuz they removing the likes. Hmmmm what should I get into now? Think of all the time I’ll have with my new life,” she wrote on Twitter on November 9.

The same day, she shared a quote attributed to Harriet Tubman that read, “I freed a thousand slaves. I could have freed a thousand more if only they knew they were slaves.” She hasn’t posted on either social media platform since.