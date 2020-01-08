Nicki Minaj’s Controversial Wax Figure Is Actually From 2015 — and It Was Trolled Then Too

As the saying goes, what goes around comes around.

While Nicki Minaj‘s wax figure may have sent the internet into a frenzy this week, the same not-so-lookalike figure made headlines when it actually debuted… five years ago.

The display that was recently unveiled at Madame Tussauds Berlin is originally from Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, where it made its first appearance in August 2015, TMZ reported Wednesday.

“YOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO WTF?!?!?!?!??!?? Had no idea they were really doing this. 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 I would’ve went to Vegas for this,” Minaj captioned a clip of the then-new figure in 2015.

According to TMZ, the wax figure was reportedly moved to Berlin as the museum likes to switch displays around to give each location a variety of celebrities.

The wax figure of Minaj, 37, is inspired by the iconic “Anaconda” music video, in which she wears a black thong and gold chain bra top in a jungle-like setting. The song was released one year prior to the Las Vegas figure reveal.

Both this week and in 2015, the rapper’s display had fans turning heads.

While the outfit and ambiance are pretty on-point, several fans recently pointed out on social media that Minaj’s facial features appear to be a little off.

“Listen, I’m not even die hard Nicki Minaj fan but she can RAP & ppl don’t give her talent the credit it deserves,” one Twitter user said. “That wax figure Madame Tussaud’s put out…that’s not Onika Maraj. I’m so sorry. Does google not exist? They looked at that mess & said ‘yh, we got it.’ No, you don’t.”

“Nah nicki Minaj wax figure at madam Tussaud’s in Germany has me weak lmfao,” one Twitter user wrote.

“This @NICKIMINAJ Madame Tussands wax figure looks like a cross with Nicki Minaj and Ansel Elgort,” another Twitter user joked.

At the time of the Las Vegas reveal, fans were so engrossed with the figure that Madame Tussauds had to add extra security near the display.

After one visitor took an inappropriate photo with the wax figure, the museum had to issue a statement about the “unfortunate” situation.

Statement regarding Nicki Minaj’s Madame Tussauds wax figure pic.twitter.com/tnnyZL0BNX — Madame Tussauds LV (@TussaudsVegas) August 18, 2015

“It is unfortunate that this visitor decided to behave so inappropriately, and we apologize for any offense this has caused,” the statement read.

The “Starships” singer tied the knot with Kenneth “Zoo” Petty in October, announcing the news with a video on Instagram that showed matching “Mr. and Mrs.” mugs as well as black and white baseball caps that had “Bride” and “Groom” written across the front.

“👰🏽🤵🏽😢🙏🏽🎀 Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19,” the rapper captioned the short clip.

While Minaj used the social media platform to announce her big milestone, she has since said she will no longer use Instagram.