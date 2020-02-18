Nicki Minaj Reacts to Her Twerking Video Being Uploaded to Adult Website

Nicki Minaj is stirring up the internet with her recent social media post.

On Monday, the 37-year-old rapper uploaded a video of herself twerking to her song “Yikes” in a skin-tight, almost-nude bodysuit that she had teased her followers with earlier that day.

Just two hours after sharing the steamy footage, which she captioned “Hoe s— 🥳😝” on Instagram, Minaj noticed that it had been uploaded to the adult website, PornHub.

The “Tusa” singer shared a screenshot of the website post and seemed to laugh at the title that was chosen to describe the video.

“The caption,” Minaj wrote over the screen-grab with a laughing emoji, which she shared on her Instagram Story. The image showed that the video was titled “Juicy Thick Trinidadian Twerking.”

Before sharing the twerking video, Minaj teased the post on her Instagram Story writing, “Bout to post my hoe video. Who Rdy.”

One hour later, the rapper shared the footage on her feed, which featured Minaj twerking on top of a bed. The video has since amassed over 15 million views and nearly 82,000 comments as of Tuesday morning.

“THE REVEALLLLLL 👀👀👀,” famous pal Keke Palmer wrote in the comments. Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel called the video, “Skills.”

One fan added, “ARCH QUEEN the internet is about to break 😭,” while another wrote, “Omg I’m soooo here for it 👀👀👀.”

Some also commented on how fit Minaj looked, one user writing, “It’s the tiny waistttt for me.”

Just last week, the rapper opened up on her Queen Radio show about her new fitness goals and finding the motivation to finally commit to her weight loss plan. Minaj revealed that she’s been making progress and enjoying herself after she “unlocked the lock” that was holding her back from all parts of her life.

Calling 2019 “one of her favorite years so far,” the star talked about taking back control of her life.

“For example, I was trying to do this diet and I kept putting it off,” she said. “I didn’t think I could have the discipline in what I ate. Once my mind was committed to it, my body committed to it.”

Minaj said that she’s doing well, but she’s “still 20 lbs. away from my goal weight.”

During the episode, the artist also talked to her “Nice to Meet Ya” collaborator, Meghan Trainor, where the two discussed the need to treat their bodies better.

“Someone said, would you ever talk like this to your best friend, when you’re being mean to yourself, and I’m like, ‘Whoa, no, I would never do that.’ And that put it in a great perspective for me,” Trainor said.

“That’s what I had to do!” Minaj said. “One time I was thinking like, you know, what if one of my best friends said the things that I say to myself. The people who love you don’t talk to you like that, do treat you like that, don’t say things like that to make you feel pain, but we do that to ourselves. Women, we do that to ourselves all the time over our bodies.”

Earlier in the episode, Minaj got real about not being perfect and “allowing yourself to be human, while at the same time, being motivated and powerful, but also treating yourself as if you love yourself too and being easy on yourself. Like, nothing and no one is perfect.”