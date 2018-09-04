Nicki Minaj Has Some Big Demands for Her Male Suitors: 'Three Times a Night'

Nicki Minaj has big expectations when it comes to her love life — and suitors might want to take notes.

On the season 16 premiere of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, the “Barbie Tingz” rapper, 35, opened up about her “exercising” requests: She wants to get down to business three times a night.

With bright orange hair and wearing a cream turtleneck for the appearance, Minaj said, “If you see them once or twice a week, then yeah, three times a night! When I see you, three times a night! And if you can’t hang, goodbye. I’m not wasting my time.”

Her demands don’t stop there. “It has to be no more than a half an hour between each thing,” she told DeGeneres, 60. “I hate cuddling after… Once I get mine, if I feel really, really great, leave me alone! Go away. Go make me some food or a sandwich or something.”

What about beforehand? Minaj has thoughts on that, too. “I do end up getting men who like to kiss a lot, and I like kissing a lot, but it’s just like, okay… Definitely get to it,” Minaj explained. “Do your foreplay stuff, do what you have to do, and hurry up. I don’t got time for all of that.”

She also dished out advice for the women in the audience. “Do me a favor, ladies. Realize that this is about you feeling good, too. This is not about him only feeling good,” she advised. “And I’ve found that the worse you make them feel, the better after, that they know how to do it better.”

Minaj’s wisdom comes from experience: She told DeGeneres that she was in a six-year, a 12-year, and a two-year relationship before taking time for herself. She said, “I didn’t know who I was minus a man. I am finally learning who I am, and I love myself. Everything I do now isn’t about pleasing some man, and that makes me feel so empowered.”

Minaj also got candid about her feud with Travis Scott, 26. In August, Minaj shared that she was frustrated that her album Queen debuted at No. 2 spot. on the Billboard 200 behind Scott’s Astroworld. She then accused the rapper of using his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 21, to keep Scott atop the chart.

“I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. Lol. Im actually laughing,” Minaj wrote on Twitter.

Minaj told DeGeneres, “I felt like I wanted to punch him in his f—— face… It’s not anger. It’s just what’s right and what’s wrong, what’s fair.”