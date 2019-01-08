Nicki Minaj Tells Crowd She Has 'Secrets' About Ex Meek Mill, But He Wants Her to 'Leave Me Alone'

The never-ending war of words between exes Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill continued over the weekend, when Minaj reignited their feud by dropping a few pointed words about Mill during her concert in Australia.

Footage from Minaj’s performance at the FOMO Festival in Brisbane made the rounds on social media Saturday, with cameras catching the 36-year-old rapper telling the crowd, “I could tell you secrets but I won’t, ’cause being a bitter bitch is what I don’t.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The moment came just moments after Minaj had rapped about Mill in her hit song ‘Barbie Dreams,” repeating the lyric, “Meek still be in my DMs, I be having to duck him / I used to pray for times like this / Face ass when I f— him.”

Mill, of course, wasn’t happy when he saw Minaj’s impromptu callout — telling her in a series of tweets to “leave me alone.”

“You know I get a lil too out of control with the truth!” the 31-year-old rapper wrote. “Keep it classy.”

“Why you be soooo mad at me and not the people that came right at ya neck! I’m cool, I’m doing good,” he also wrote. “Something is wrong here.”

Why you be sooo mad at me and not the people that came right at ya neck! I’m cool I’m doing good lol something is wrong here 🧐🤔 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 5, 2019

Leave me alone you know I get a lil too out of control with the truth! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 5, 2019

Keep it classy👌🏾 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 5, 2019

Minaj confirmed her split from Mill back in January 2017, addressing rumors that began swirling a month prior when he deleted his Instagram account amid a sea of cryptic posts from Minaj. “To confirm, yes I am single,” she wrote at the time. “Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u.”

The pair had dated for two years after going public with their romance in March 2015.

Since going their separate ways, they haven’t remained particularly friendly, with Meek revealing in December that Minaj had blocked him on social media.

Previously, in July 2017, Mill expressed sadness about the split on the radio station Power 99. “I always wanted Nicki my whole life … I bagged that,” he said. “Of course breaking up with anybody you love is a loss, period.”

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Meanwhile, Minaj is dating Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, whom she grinded against as she celebrated her birthday in December. Her new relationship has raised eyebrows since Petty served seven years in prison after being convicted of fatally shooting a man. He is also a level two registered sex offender in New York.

According to the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services’ online records, Petty was sentenced to 18 to 54 months in prison in 1995 for attempted rape in the first degree. The incident involved a 16-year-old girl in 1994.

Mill professed on Twitter in December not to have an opinion of Petty — because Minaj has blocked him. “I don’t feel nothing,” he responded, “and I don’t know that man to judge him … I went to check him out on her page and found out I was blocked.”

That’s probably better for him in the long run, since Minaj made clear that she dislikes disapproval of her new man by replying to a fan on Instagram, “He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”