Nicki Minaj Recalls Past 'Toxic Relationship': 'A Man Should Make You Feel Safe, Not Afraid'

As she gets ready to walk down the aisle, rapper Nicki Minaj is opening up about her outlook on love and a past experience with a ‘toxic’ relationship.

The “Super Bass” songstress, 36 — who is engaged to marry music executive Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, 41 — posted a series of tweets on Sunday afternoon addressing the topics, getting candid with her 20.5 million followers.

She began by advising fans to build up a woman in an unhealthy romance, not tear her down.

“When you see a woman in a toxic relationship, rather than laugh and say mean things, try to offer sound advice from your heart and root for her to learn her worth,” Minaj wrote. “We’ve all been there.”

“I could never look down on anyone else. We are merely human,” Minaj added. “It’s not easy to leave. Especially in the world of Instagram where all people want to do is post relationship goal pics for clout and attention.”

“This isn’t about judging,” she also said. “We judge too much. Lift them up. 🙏🏾”

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Changes Twitter Name to ‘Mrs. Petty’ After Saying She’d Be Married in ‘About 80 Days’

Image zoom Nicki Minaj Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

As an example, Minaj looked to her own parents, whom she said would “fight and argue non-stop and never divorce.”

“I thought this was normal behavior,” said Minaj. “I really used to think love had to hurt.”

Minaj also looked at her own bad romance, revealing that one of her exes was abusive.

“A man should make you feel safe, not afraid,” she said. “I remember being so afraid to speak ’cause I never knew when that person would be in a particular mood and I could maybe say one wrong thing that would get me hit.”

“A man who loves you does not humiliate you on social media, beat you, cheat on you, call you out of your name/put you down to lower your self-esteem due to his own insecurities,” or “hide his phone, passwords, whereabouts, etc,” she advised.

None of that is how Minaj feels now about Petty, she said. “The difference you see in me now is that feeling when a woman feels lifted up, safe, appreciated and unconditionally loved,” said Minaj.

That did require work on her part, though. “I first had to learn how to love MYSELF,” said Minaj. “If you wouldn’t let a man treat your mother, your sister or best friend like that because you LOVE them, then you wouldn’t let a man treat YOU like that because you love YOU.”

When u see a woman in a toxic relationship, rather than laugh & say mean things, try to offer sound advice from your heart & root for her to learn her worth. We’ve all been there. I saw my parents fight & argue non stop & never divorce, so I thought this was normal behavior… — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 1, 2019

I rlly used to think love had to hurt. So I could never look down on anyone else. We are merely human. It’s not easy to leave. Especially in the world of IG where all ppl want to do is post relationship goal pics for clout & attention. A man should make you feel safe, not afraid — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 1, 2019

I remember being so afraid to speak cuz I never knew when that person would be in a particular mood and I could maybe say one wrong thing that would get me hit. So the diff you see in me now is that feeling when a woman feels lifted up, safe, appreciated & unconditionally loved. — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 1, 2019

But I first had to learn how to love MYSELF. 🙏🏾 if you wouldn’t let a man treat your mother, your sister or best friend like that b/c you LOVE them, then you wouldn’t let a man treat YOU like that b/c you love YOU. This isn’t about judging. We judge too much. Lift them up. 🙏🏾 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 1, 2019

Dear all of you beautiful souls. A man who loves you does not: 1. Humiliate you on social media

2. Beat you

3. Cheat on you

4. Call you out of your name/put you down to lower your self esteem due to his own insecurities.

5. Hide his phone, passwords, where abouts, etc. — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 1, 2019

Minaj and Petty have been dating since 2018, going Instagram-official with their relationship in December of that year.

Last month, Minaj revealed that she had filed for a marriage license and had “about 80 days” to walk down the aisle to marry Perry.

“We still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again,” she said on the Aug. 12 episode of her Queen Radioshow. “From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.”

With so much on her plate, Minaj said that she and Petty will celebrate their union with a small, intimate ceremony and will plan a big wedding as her schedule becomes less busy.

“I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don’t want to do the big wedding now. We’ll do the big wedding later,” Minaj said. “I’ll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out. Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married.”

“I’m very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy,” Minaj raved about her beau.

Though they’ve yet to said their “I dos,” Minaj has made it official on Twitter — changing her display name from “Ms. Minaj” to ” Mrs. Petty.”

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Claps Back at Fans Unimpressed by Her New Man’s Registered Sex Offender Status

Meanwhile, many fans have expressed concern over Petty’s criminal past (he is a level two registered sex offender in New York, and served seven years in prison for the shooting death of Lamont Robinson), but Minaj doesn’t appear to care about the criticism.

Responding to commenters on Instagram, Minaj said, “He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.” According to TMZ, Minaj has known Petty since they themselves were teenagers, and she is “confident he’s matured” since then.