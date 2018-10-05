Nicki Minaj Takes Aim at Cardi B with a Merch Line Inspired by Their Infamous Fight

Nicki Minaj is turning her fight with Cardi B into profit!

Nearly a month after the rappers got into a physical altercation at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party that left Cardi, 25, bruised — Nicki has released a collection of merchandise that poked fun at their ongoing feud.

On Thursday, the “Chun-Li” rapper, 35, shared a product image of a pink backpack with the phrase “Nicki Stopped My Bag” written across it.

The expression comes from Cardi herself. Following their fight, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper hopped on Instagram (after being escorted out of the event) to explain her reason for the clash. “I’ve let a lot of s— slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f— the way I eat!” Cardi wrote.

Cardi then went on to explain that Nicki allegedly attacked her parenting skills, which is what ultimately pushed her over the edge.

“But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f—– off!!” Cardi added.

Nicki addressed the fight a few days later during an episode of her Queen radio show on Apple Music’s Beats 1.

“I was in a Gaultier gown— off the motherf—— runway— and I could not believe how humiliated we all felt,” Nicki explained before denying that she ever spoke about Cardi’s 2-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari with husband Offset.

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images; Theo Wargo/Getty

Nicki Minaj merch

“I just want people to know that Onika Tanya Maraj has never, will never… speak ill on anyone’s child. I am not a clown. That’s clown s—.”

“You knew that when that footage came out, you were about to look dumb,” Nicki continued. “So your team, they hurry up and put out a statement. I didn’t stop anyone’s bags. She had to say that because she has built her career of sympathy and payola,” Nicki added, referring to the practice of paying radio stations to play a song.”

Meek Mill and Cardi B Bennett Raglin/Getty

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Claps Back at ‘Sadistic’ Haters: ‘People Just Want to See Someone at the Top Fall’

In addition to the backpack, Nicki is also selling t-shirts and jackets.

The merch reveal comes just a few days after Cardi was photographed hanging out with Nicki’s ex-boyfriend rapper Meek Mill.

The entertainers posed for photos together at the Billboard 2018 R&B Hip Hop Power Players event in New York City on Sept. 27.

Adding fuel to the fire, sources told TMZ that Meek Mill, 31, and Cardi recently teamed up to record a song together. However, the release date or whether or not it’s a diss track directed at Nicki remains unknown.