Nicki Minaj Reveals Which Songs in Her Discography She Wishes She Never Recorded

Nicki Minaj has revealed three songs from her vast and iconic discography that she wishes she never recorded.

During a Q&A with her manager Irving Azoff at the Pollstar Live Conference in Beverly Hills, California, Minaj, 37, revealed to the crowd that she wishes she never recorded her hits “Anaconda,” “Your Love” and “Starships.”

Describing that she likes the music videos for “Anaconda” and “Your Love,” the rapper laughed and critiqued her single “Starships” and its lyrics, stating, “Yo, why did I do that?”

Moving on from her older work, the event also found the Queens native discussing what she has in store music-wise for the future. During the Q&A event, Minaj revealed more about new music and shared that fans can expect to feel like she is in a “good place.” The female rapper also discussed her pink obsession, wanting to hop on Beyoncé’s 2016 hit “Sorry,” and gave advice to new artists looking to make it in the music business.

Minaj previously teased a song on her Instagram Story titled “Yikes,” which came under fire immediately after she posted the clip. Mentioning civil rights activist Rosa Parks, Minaj raps, “All you bitches Rosa Parks, uh-oh, get your ass up.”

The in-studio clip, which was shared on what would have been Parks’ 107th birthday, received backlash online.

Speaking to TMZ, Anita Peek, the Executive Director of the Raymond Parks Institute for Self Development, who worked closely with Parks prior to her death, told the publication, “If Rosa were alive today, she’d be extremely hurt by Minaj taking her bus protest — one of the most significant moments of the Civil Rights Movement — and putting a negative spin on it for a song.”

But one topic that wasn’t discussed in full detail? Minaj’s recent Twitter tirade with ex-boyfriend Meek Mill.

The former couple took aim at one another in a heated Twitter exchange, with Minaj accusing Mill, 32, of domestic violence. Mill has since denied these accusations that all began after the rapper liked a meme making fun of Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty.