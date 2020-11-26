"Heading in the kitchen to start #Thanksgiving dinner. 😅 Wish me luck y’all 🥴," Nicki Minaj tweeted

Nicki Minaj Says Thanksgiving Will Be 'My First Time Drinking' Since Giving Birth to Baby Boy

Nicki Minaj has a whole lotta reasons to be thankful this year!

On Wednesday, the rapper, who recently gave birth to a baby boy, shared that she was going to get a head start on cooking her first Thanksgiving dinner as a mom — and that she'll be taking her first sip of alcohol since having her baby.

"Heading in the kitchen to start #Thanksgiving dinner. 😅 Wish me luck y’all 🥴," the 37-year-old tweeted.

"Making Pina [sic] Coladas & Margaritas as well," she added on her Instagram story. "This will b my first time drinking since pushing my lil Papa bear out. 🤪😋🥳!"

The singer also shared a selfie video showing off her blonde and pink hair.

Minaj welcomed her baby on Sept. 30 in Los Angeles after announcing her pregnancy news in July. As she celebrated her one-year anniversary with husband Kenneth Petty, the musician also shared a photo of her baby boy's foot.

"Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me," wrote Minaj in a separate October post. "I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world. 🥳🧸🎁🎈."

Earlier this month, the singer revealed that she hadn't hired a nanny for her baby.

"Everyone tells me that," Minaj wrote to one fan who questioned why she couldn't hire a nanny like a "normal celebrity." "Lol. I rlly should get one. Difficult decision tho."