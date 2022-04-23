"I used to b happy when I was high. Now I'm happy when I'm sober," the rapper said in a tweet on Thursday

Nicki Minaj Says She Is 'Sober' and 'Loving Life': 'Be Gentle with Yourself'

Nicki Minaj says she is in a good place.

The rapper, 39, briefly opened up about her sobriety in a series of tweets posted Thursday on Twitter.

After a Twitter user asked if she was high, the artist replied in a quote-tweet, "No I'm sober & loving life. You ?"

In a second tweet, Minaj added, "I used to b happy when I was high. Now I'm happy when I'm sober. No judgement to anyone. Be gentle with yourself. 🎀."

In a third tweet, she said, "My eyes naturally look like that and ppl always think I'm high when I'm not wearing makeup. Plus my eyes are naturally gray & I was born in the Caribbean islands of Cuba. The 1st paragraph was 💯 true tho."

Nicki Minaj Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Minaj previously talked about how motherhood has changed her. She welcomed her son, now 18 months, with husband Kenneth Petty in September 2020.

During a February appearance on The Late Late Show, the "Barbie Tingz" artist told host James Corden that becoming a mother "has made me see more good in people" and "more good in the universe."

"It makes you more of a forgiving person," she explained at the time, adding, "When I look at my son, I'm reminded that I am so blessed.

"I realized, for so many women, this is their dream. Their dream is to have a child and not everybody gets that blessing," Minaj continued. "So when you have a little baby, you are reminded every day like, 'Oh my God. Thank you God for this little gift.' "

Minaj also recently opened up to Corden, 43, about her mental health. During an appearance on Carpool Karaoke earlier this month, the "Trollz" artist revealed that she struggles with anxiety.