Nicki Minaj Says Tweet About Retirement Was 'Abrupt': 'I'm Still Right Here'

Nicki Minaj is clearing up her “abrupt” retirement announcement — and says that she’ll explain her decision soon.

After seemingly announcing her retirement from music in a surprising tweet on Thursday, fans of the rapper expressed their shock and confusion. “Can u please just address this retirement thing,” one Twitter user wrote. “You … never left us so hurt your entire career. We’re just hurting Nicki.”

“I’m still right here,” Minaj, 36, reassured the fan on Twitter. “Still madly in love with you guys & you know that.”

“In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be,” she continued, referring to her Apple Beats 1 show. “I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything.”

“The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe ❤️🙏,” Minaj added.

In response to a second fan who asked the rapper to “talk to us,” Minaj promised that she would explain everything to her fans soon. “I will babe,” she wrote. “I promise. I love you so much.”

Image zoom Nicki Minaj Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

On Thursday, the “Megatron” rapper appeared to announce on Twitter that she is retiring from the spotlight, saying that she wants to focus on family. (Reps for Minaj did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Thursday.)

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family,” Minaj said. “I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me … Love you for LIFE.”

The surprising tweet came as the musician has hinted at a new album — as well as changes in her personal life — in the past few months.

In June, Minaj said she and boyfriend Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, 41, had acquired a marriage license.

“We did get our marriage license,” Minaj revealed on Queen Radio. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”

Then in July, Minaj appeared to confirm she was engaged — and expecting — in her Chance the Rapper collaboration “Zanies and Fools.” Last month, the hip-hop star changed her Twitter display name from “Ms. Minaj” to ”Mrs. Petty” just days after revealing she and Petty had renewed their marriage license.

Image zoom Nicki Minaj David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Many fans have expressed concern over Petty’s criminal past (he is a level two registered sex offender in New York, and served seven years in prison for the shooting death of Lamont Robinson), but Minaj doesn’t appear to care about the criticism.

Addressing her boyfriend, Minaj responded to a fan in the comments section of one of her Instagram posts, writing, “He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

During a June appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Minaj confirmed fan speculation that she was working on a new album.

“There’s definitely a new album, yes, of course,” she told Fallon at the time. “You’re the first to find out. Of course there’s an album, I’m not putting out the date yet but there is one.”