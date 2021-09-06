Nicki Minaj and Rihanna Reunite! The Music Queens Pose Together with Beaus Kenneth Petty and A$AP Rocky

Caribbean queens run the world! Rihanna and Nicki Minaj have reunited.

The Fenty designer, 33, and the "Chun-Li" rapper, 38 — who first worked together on Rihanna's 2010 song "Raining Men" — posed for a photo with Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, and the couple's son, plus Rihanna's boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky.

Minaj posted a photo of the whole crew from the meet-up on her Instagram. In the snap, the two couples sit side-by-side on a couch with Minaj's son sitting on her lap in the middle. Rihanna grins as she leans into her boyfriend, who has his arm wrapped around her.

"#RokNRiha #QueenRih #CaribbeanGirlsRunit Love her downnnnnnn #NewYorkS--- #YKTFV," Minaj captioned the post.

In a second post, she and Rihanna pose for a video, trying out different angles for the camera before Rihanna says, "Caribbean things, you know what I'm sayin'?"

While the two musicians haven't released a song together in years, they previously collaborated on the 2011 track "Fly," which appeared on Minaj's hit album Pink Friday, following Rihanna's "Raining Men" the year prior.

In a Facebook post from 2010 per MTV News, Minaj called the "Fly" songstress "one of my absolute faves."

"I wanted to work with Rihanna for a long time. I'm very proud of her accomplishments; especially since she was born on an island like me," Minaj said then, referring to her Trinidadian heritage and Rihanna's Barbadian roots.

"This song is a female empowerment song," she added. "But then again, it's not specific to just women. It speaks about flying, soaring high in the face of every single solitary adversity that comes your way."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Rihanna, who recently celebrated the five-year anniversary of her album ANTI, has been keeping busy with her wildly successful Fenty business and her new relationship with A$AP Rocky, 32, whom she was first rumored to be dating in November.

While they worked together on her 2013 Diamonds World Tour, with A$AP Rocky opening for her U.S. tour dates, and have been close friends for years, the two didn't make their relationship official until this year.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

"So much better when you got 'the One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones," he explained.

A source told PEOPLE in August that the couple "evolved" from being friends to entering a "solid romance."

"They already knew and respected each other and it has just grown from there," a music source said, explaining that their friendship gave them "a great foundation."