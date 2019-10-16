Nicki Minaj Says She’s Releasing a New Song with Adele One Month After Saying She’s Retiring

Nicki Minaj is hinting at a new collaboration, just over a month after seemingly announcing her retirement on Twitter.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, the rapper, 36, revealed that she’s working on an upcoming song with Adele.

“Yes and yes, yes and yes, woo hoo!” Minaj exclaimed after being asked if she was teaming up with the British songstress.

“But Adele made me swear to secrecy that I’m not allowed to tell anyone that I’m working with her,” Minaj continued. “And that we already shot a video. And it’s an epic song! Ahh!”

The star’s announcement comes after she claimed that she was going to retire to focus on family in a tweet she shared on Sept. 5.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me … Love you for LIFE,” she posted on the social media site in a since-deleted tweet.

Hours after her surprising tweet, the “Super Bass” hitmaker assured her fans that she was “still right here” and apologized for the “abrupt” retirement announcement.

“In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be,” she tweeted, referring to her Apple Beats 1 show. “I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe ❤️🙏.”

In addition to her upcoming collaboration with Adele, it was recently announced that Minaj will also be joining forces with Ariana Grande and Normani for a song on the new Charlie’s Angels soundtrack.

Meanwhile, Adele has also been working on new music, a source told PEOPLE last month.

“She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year,” a source close to the 31-year-old singer said. “She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.”

The “Hello” singer previously showed off her rap skills by busting out Minaj’s entire verse from Kanye West‘s song “Monster” at an event this June.

However, this wasn’t Adele’s first time perfectly rapping “Monster.” The star first awed fans with her rap talent during her 2016 Carpool Karaoke segment with James Corden and even received a response from Minaj herself.

“Adele is mad ratchet. I can’t take her #UK #WutsGood,” the rapper tweeted with the laughing emoji, impressed with Adele’s take on her verse.