Nicki Minaj Cries as She Recalls Past Abusive Relationship: 'I Was Scared to Get in the Studio'

Nicki Minaj is known for her strength, and she’s finally revealing to fans where it came from in her new documentary, Queen.

The rapper, 35, shared two preview clips for the film on her Instagram Tuesday. In the videos, she gets honest about the domestic violence she witnessed as a child and lived through as an adult.

“I remember when my mother would let my father be violent with her,” the “Chun-Li” hitmaker began before a tense pause. “She always brings up this story. As a little girl, I would stand in front of my mother and go like this,” she added as she spread her arms apart.

“That’s why maybe some people would describe me as abrasive or bitchy or whatever because I vowed from that age no man would ever abuse me, call me out my name, [or] treat me like that,” she continued, tearing up. “And then all of a sudden, that was my life. Everything that I said I would never…”

The tears remain in the second video, as she wonders aloud: “Who was I going to inspire when I had nothing in me to give? I let one human being make me so low that I didn’t even remember who I was. I was scared to get in the studio. I didn’t believe in myself.”

She didn’t disclose the name of her abusive partner in question.

But then her story takes a positive turn. “All of a sudden, in Miami, I started catching a vibe as soon as I went to Miami,” she adds. “As soon as I changed locations, I started catching a vibe, and then one day, I got the vibe it’s time to go to New York.”

Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj/Youtube

The doc doesn’t have a release date yet, but it does share a name with the emcee’s latest album — which dropped on Aug. 17.

That same week, Minaj’s ex Safaree Samuels made claims about a physical altercation that took place before the pair broke up in 2014.

“Remember the night you cut me and I almost died the police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher,” tweeted Samuels, who stars in VH1’s franchise Love & Hip Hop. “I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn’t take you to jail. When things like that start happening more than once it’s time to dip.”

Minaj quickly responded to Samuels’ allegation on Twitter.

“U stole my card & told me you thought it was an account with ‘free money’ that I didn’t know about. On God. God will strike you down & more for lying. Ha! Stop saying u packed & left! On Jesus u came to my house CRYING BEGGING to go w/me to Europe to the EMA’s. I said NO DUMMY,” she wrote.

U stole my card & told me you thought it was an account with “free money” that I didn’t know about. On God. God will strike you down & more for lying. Ha! Stop saying u packed & left ! On Jesus u came to my house CRYING BEGGING to go w|me to Europe to the EMA’s. I said NO DUMMY — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018

Then Samuels fired back, denying that he used her credit card.

“We know each other inside out. Everything there was for us. I didn’t use your card for prostitutes. We both didn’t trust each other. You did s— I did s—. You said you were messing with meek a few years b4 y’all got together and I’m not mad at that.”

Minaj previously rapped about not meaning “to cut” an ex in her 2014 song “Bed of Lies,” though she did not name Samuels specifically.

“I could tell you lying, get the f— out, don’t yell at me/ I ain’t mean to cut you I ain’t wanna catch a felony,” she said.

According to multiple outlets, a video released in 2014 shows Minaj chasing Samuels with a knife.