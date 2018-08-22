Nicki Minaj Postpones Tour in the Wake of Her Twitter Rant About Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Nicki Minaj fans might have to wait a bit longer to see the rapper on tour.

The “Chun-Li” singer, 35, has postponed her North American leg of her NickiHndrxx Tour, Live Nation announced in a statement Tuesday.

Future, who was announced as her co-headliner in June, will no longer be part of the tour, Live Nation confirmed. The U.S. tour was supposed to kick off on Sept. 21 in Baltimore, Maryland.

“Due to scheduling conflicts Future will not be on the North American run,” Live Nation’s statement said. “Nicki Minaj will be announcing new North American dates to kick off in May 2019. Refunds for the previously scheduled North American dates will be available at point of purchase, with new Nicki Minaj on-sale details announced soon.”

Minaj’s European leg will go ahead as planned in 2019 with the tour kicking off in Munich, Germany, on Feb. 21, alongside Future.

Nicki Minaj

The tour changes follow a report by Page Six that ticket sales for the tour were much lower than expected.

A source told the outlet, “Nicki’s tour could be the most disappointing ticket sales of the year for any artist.”

According to the source, the rapper’s concerts were in arenas with the ability to fit around 20,000 fans but sales in Baltimore only showed 2,000 tickets sold, while in Los Angeles 3,400 tickets were sold.

New Orleans sold 1,000, while Chicago sold 3,900. Minaj’s hometown of Brooklyn only sold 5,050, the outlet reported.

The news comes after Minaj accused Travis Scott of using his girlfriend Kylie Jenner to promote his Astroworld album on Sunday. Her own album, Queen, was released on Aug. 10.

Minaj claimed Jenner — who included a link to his album in an Instagram post saying she and the couple’s daughter would be joining him on tour — was partly behind the success of his album.

Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

“I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. Lol. Im actually laughing,” Minaj wrote on Sunday.

In a separate message, she wrote that Scott’s high sales could also be attributed to the fact that he’s selling album bundles online, which also include merchandise and tour “season passes” that entitle fans to priority venue entry and discounts.

Continuing, Minaj praised the success of her album, writing, “#Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans.”

Hours later, Minaj denied that she had beef with Scott or Jenner.

“People are calling me thinking I’m huffing & puffing. Omg y’all this is sarcasm/dry humor. Yikes. I’m having the most iconNIC time. Come let me kiss you,” she wrote, adding a series of kissey face emojis.

Continuing, she wrote: “When people call me & hear me crackin up laughing they seem so puzzled. Loosen up.”

Minaj made her return to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night in a surprise remote performance where she performed a medley of songs from her new album Queen at The Oculus.