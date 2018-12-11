What to Know About Nicki Minaj's New Man, Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty

Nicki Minaj became Instagram official with her new beau over this past weekend, posting multiple pictures of him from her trip to Turks and Caicos.

And while the rapper, 36, and Kenneth Petty, 40, looked be enjoying early-relationship bliss, her fans have attempted to bring her back down to earth by calling out her flame’s problematic backstory.

Here’s all the chatter’s about Kenneth “Zoo” Petty.

1. Kenneth Petty is from Minaj’s past.

TMZ reports that Minaj has known Petty since they were teenagers and is “confident he’s matured.” According to the outlet, they first dated when she was 16 years old and living in Queens, New York City. She’s also referred to him as “one of her first loves.” Sources tell TMZ they still have “great chemistry” despite all the time and relationships that have passed since they first got together.

Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj/Youtube

2. He’s a registered sex offender and was convicted of manslaughter.

Petty is a level two registered sex offender in New York, which means he’s considered a “moderate risk of repeat offense” and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

According to online records from the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services, Petty was convicted in April 1995 of attempted rape in the first degree for an incident that occurred in September 1994 involving a 16-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 18 to 54 months in prison, but it is unclear how much time he actually served.

Nicki Minaj Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

In response to Instagram comment criticisms about the relationship, the “Barbie Dreams” artist wrote, “He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

Petty also pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of a man named Lamont Robinson in 2002, according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Blast.

According to the outlet, Petty plead guilty to the manslaughter charge in March 2006 and served seven years in prison after being sentenced to 10. Petty was released in May 2013, and had been on supervised release for five years until May of this year.

3. Petty spent his birthday weekend with her.

While celebrating in Turks and Caicos, Minaj shared two photos — one that features her posing with her leg wrapped around Petty while he looks at her lovingly and another shot of him looking off into the distance — along with a caption quoting lyrics from Adele’s 2015 hit, “Hello.”

“Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happens?…it’s no secret…that the both of us…are running out of time,” Minaj wrote.

Another collection of photos features a nearly-naked Minaj posing on a bed with Petty, who snaps their picture in a mirror. “Oh they wanna talk? Let’s give’m smthn to talk about,” she captioned the image.

Minaj first sparked romance rumors after she posted photos of her hanging out with Petty last month. Last Thursday, she took to Twitter to call out commenters on social media but did not directly say what prompted her to do so. “No one on social media has ever sinned. They are all perfect,” she wrote. “They piss champagne & walk on streets of gold.”