She's Back! Nicki Minaj Releases Sexy New Video for Song 'Megatron'

Nicki Minaj is back with new music!

On Friday, the 36-year-old rapper dropped her new song and music video “Megatron,” marking her first solo release since her fourth album, Queen, last August.

“Megatron” also follows a nearly three-month Twitter silence from Minaj, who tweeted for the first time since March to announce the name of her new track last week. It’s unclear if the single is part of an upcoming fifth album or a standalone release.

In the sexy music video, Minaj dances in a variety of bathing suits as she raps lyrics including “They call me Megatron / Shorty’s a mega con / It ain’t about the race either / It’s a marathon” and “I own my own moscato, bitch / We gettin drunk-drunk.”

The video also features scenes of Minaj and her boyfriend, Kenneth Petty, getting steamy in a hot tub. The “Megatron” lyrics “I f— him like I miss him / He just came out of prison” could be a reference to Petty, who served jail time for manslaughter and is a registered sex offender.

Earlier this year, Minaj referred to Petty as her “husband,” though it was unclear if she was using the term loosely.

Along with the release of “Megatron,” Minaj also told her followers to tune in to her Beats 1 show Queen Radio on Friday afternoon, leaving fans speculating about whether she could be announcing more new music.

“My name is #Megatron — what’s your #TronName?” Minaj tweeted. “I’ll shout out some of my faves on #QueenRadio this Friday.”