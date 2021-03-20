Nicki Minaj's Mother Files Lawsuit Against Man Charged in Hit-and-Run that Killed Rapper's Father

Nicki Minaj's father was struck in a hit-and-run accident in Long Island, New York, on Feb. 12

Nicki Minaj's mother has filed a lawsuit against the man who has been charged in connection with the death of the rapper's father.

Robert Maraj was struck in a hit-and-run accident in Long Island, New York, on Feb. 12. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Nassau County Police subsequently arrested Charles Polevich, 70, who was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a fatality and tampering with evidence.

On Friday, Minaj's mother, Carol Maraj, filed a $150 million lawsuit in the state Supreme Court in Nassau County, according to Page Six.

In a statement posted on social media, her lawyer Ben Crump claimed that Polevich was "not only irresponsible and negligent, but more concerned about running away and hiding than seeking help."

"Polevich's behavior was criminal, cowardly, and immoral," Crump continued. "We will hold him responsible for his reckless actions that led to Robert Maraj's death!"

A rep for Minaj did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

When reached by Law&Crime, Polevich's lawyer, Marc Gann, declined to comment on the charges his client faces, but said an insurance company would handle any potential settlements in Polevich's civil case, according to the outlet.

Gann added that his client has a "tremendous amount of empathy for the family, the loss that they've suffered, and expressed condolences."

Last month, police officials said Polevich was "absolutely aware of what happened" at the time of accident.

"He got out of the car, looked at the deceased, got into his car and made the conscious decision to leave instead of dialing 911 and calling an ambulance for the man. He went home and secreted his vehicle," Nassau County Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said at a press conference.

"I'm very, very, very happy about the arrest," Maraj's estranged wife Carol told Newsday last month.