Exes Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are not on friendly terms.

On Wednesday, the former couple took aim at each other in a hostile Twitter exchange, with Minaj, 37, accusing Mill, 32, of domestic violence. Meek has denied her accusations.

The feud incited earlier in the day after Mill liked a meme making fun of Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty, which has since been shared by The Shade Room.

After seeing the diss, Minaj posted a photo on her Instagram Story of Mill with a clown emoji over his face.

She then alleged “You a [clown]. U do IT for likes. #TwitterFingers beat women, scared of men.”

Minaj then took her frustration to Twitter by sharing the same photo of Mill that she posted on her story, but this time writing “Trigger fingers turn to #TwitterFingers bad built face ass obsessed with the Queen.”

Minaj further laid in Mill by slamming him for attacking her husband.

“N—- been tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My n—-, move on.”

“I know ya btch embarrassed. S—d yaself in that store when u got pressed tho,” Minaj continued in reference to an altercation herself and Petty got into with Mill last month.

Minaj and Petty were recorded by fans, in a video obtained by TMZ, getting into a screaming match with Mill at a clothing store in West Hollywood, California.

On Twitter, Minaj went on to accuse Mill of beating “your own sister” and taping it. She alleged that he “spit on her & taped it.”

Minaj also claimed Mill “kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking Drake d— made u feel tough again. Move on.”

Mill and Drake famously feuded, which led to Drake releasing the diss record “Back to Back.”

The rappers have since reconciled as Drake was featured on Mill’s recent hit “Gone Bad.”

Amid Minaj’s accusatory tweets, Mill stepped in bringing up her brother Jelani Maraj, who was convicted last month of child sex assault.

“The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women… talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer…” Mill wrote.

“Ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know… you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t,” Mill continued, adding that her brother’s crime was the reason he called it quits with Minaj.

“You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person! You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you!”

Minaj quickly fired back writing, “Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who wasn’t involved just so ppl can dislike me.”

Image zoom Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

“You can never stand on your own. You won’t tell ppl the mother is on take asking me for $20 million to make the charge go away. U was around. U know. See u soon,” Minaj continued.

Minaj’s brother was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Mill denied Minaj’s abuse claim writing on Twitter, “For clarification I don’t hit women and I won’t let my interviews be filled with question about her or any situation to do with her when I come out to do press for my new album! No devils tricks.”

Reps for both Minaj and Mill did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Minaj and Mill dated from 2015 to 2017, with the “Starships” rapper confirming their split with a tweet.

“To confirm, yes I am single,” she wrote on Twitter in January of that year. “Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u.”

About six months later, Mill addressed their split.

Image zoom Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty

“I always wanted Nicki my whole life … I bagged that,” he said on the radio station Power 99. “Of course breaking up with anybody you love is a loss, period.”

In December 2018, Mill said that Minaj had blocked him — which Minaj referenced in their Twitter feud — on social media.

“I don’t feel nothing,” Mill responded to a fan on Twitter who had asked how he felt about Minaj’s then-boyfriend, now husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, “and I don’t know that man to judge him … I went to check him out on her page and found out I was blocked.”

Minaj and Petty tied the knot in October 2019.

Minaj announced the exciting news with a video on Instagram, showing matching “Mr. and Mrs.” mugs and black and white baseball caps that had “Bride” and “Groom” written across the front.

Keeping it simple, the rapper captioned the short clip, “👰🏽🤵🏽😢🙏🏽🎀 Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19” — referencing her new official name and seemingly the day that she and Petty officially tied the knot.

Mill has also moved on and his now dating clothing designer Milan Harris.

Image zoom Meek Mill and Milano Harris

Mill and Harris are also expecting their first child together.

Mill confirmed the news in a since-deleted tweet amid his feud with Minaj writing, “My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish.”

Harris announced her pregnancy in December 2019. But Meek had not confirmed he was the father until Wednesday.

It is not immediately clear as to when the pair started dating. They were first rumored to be an item back in May 2019.