Nicki Minaj Says Married Life with Husband Kenneth Petty Is 'Refreshing and Calming'

"When you have someone that feels like your soulmate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you're on top of the world," Nicki Minaj said

Minaj, who tied the knot with Petty last October, discussed her married life while chatting with fellow rapper Lil Wayne on his Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne on Apple Music series Friday.

Wayne, 37, congratulated Minaj on her nuptials and asked how married life was going, to which she responded, “Good, good, good.”

“I didn’t think it would be as refreshing and calming as it is,” the artist, 37, continued. “Even if you're not married, when you have someone that feels like your soulmate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you’re on top of the world."

Though the pair began dating in 2018, musician Derrick Milano, previously told PEOPLE that Minaj has known Petty, 42, “since they were kids.”

Image zoom Kenneth “Zoo” Petty and Nicki Minaj Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Minaj also confirmed that she met Petty years ago in her verse on Chance the Rapper’s song “Zanies and Fools” in which she raps, “I met my husband when I was 17 out in Queens/ If you love it, let it go, now I know what that means.”

“He understands her as a person,” Milano said of Petty in October 2019. “I think that’s what the connection really is with them — it’s that he really knows her. It’s a different type of connection. He’s not famous, he doesn’t want to be on Instagram. Like, that’s not his M.O. (modus operandi). He’s really focused on her.”

Minaj recently sparked rumors that she might be expecting her first child with Petty after tweeting about experiencing common pregnancy symptoms — including food cravings, nausea and "peeing non stop."

Image zoom Kenneth “Zoo” Petty (L) and Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj Instagram

While hosting a Twitter Q&A session in May to promote her feature on Doja Cat’s new "Say So" remix, Minaj listed foods she's been craving after being asked if she was busy cooking while staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One astute follower picked up on her comments and asked, "Are you also throwing up in morning and having to go to the bathroom a lot?"

"Lmao," Minaj responded. "No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo."