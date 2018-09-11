New Couple? Nicki Minaj Steps Out with Lewis Hamilton at NYFW Following Cardi B Brawl

Nicki Minaj has been in the news this week for her now infamous tête-à-tête with Cardi B, but now she’s grabbing headlines for her latest New York Fashion Week companion — Lewis Hamilton.

The “Chum-Li” rapper arrived at the TommyXLewis Launch Party at Public Arts on Monday night with the Formula 1 racer — she in a low-cut black cocktail dress and he in a denim-heavy ensemble.

It remains to be seen whether the pair are actually an item or just good friends, but Minaj did hint at a possible new man in her life during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Well, there was a new boy but he and I kind of fell back a little bit. And then…” she said with a laugh. “And then there’s a newer… yeah, fairly new. He’s been around for a couple wigs. But I don’t have a boy.”

While fans speculate about her love life, there doesn’t seem to be any love lost between Minaj and fellow rapper Cardi B. On her Beats 1 show, Queen Radio, Minaj continued to speak at length about the incident that went down at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS gala on Friday, during which Cardi tore her own dress and was seen throwing a shoe in Minaj’s direction.

“The other night I was part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch upper echelon people who have their life together,” she remarked. “I was in a Gaultier gown — off the motherf—ing runway — and I could not believe how humiliated we all felt.”

Minaj also went on to deny that she had ever spoken ill of Cardi’s 8-week-old daughter, Kulture Kiari.

“I just want people to know that Onika Tanya Maraj has never, will never… speak ill on anyone’s child. I am not a clown. That’s clown s—,” Minaj continued, using her full name.

Shortly after the physical altercation took place, Cardi wrote a scathing Instagram post that did not mention Minaj by name, but suggested that the “Ganja Burns” rapper had made negative comments about her infant daughter.

“I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f—ing off!!” the “I Like It” rapper wrote.

Representatives for the rappers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.