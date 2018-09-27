Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton are living life in the fast lane… literally!

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old “Chun-Li” rapper shared a photo of herself and Hamilton, 33, riding an ATV in Dubai.

“Caribbean tingz what I on. Me & Lewis gettin paper what ink dry on. #Versace,” Minaj captioned the shot, which shows her sitting on the back of the ATV with Hamilton at the wheel.

The pair donned matching red helmets.

Minaj also wore a Versace jumpsuit while Hamilton opted for a neon green t-shirt paired with a white and black bandana around his neck.

The race car driver also shared a snap from the dune bashing session, where he and the rapper gave the middle finger to the camera.

Their adventurous outing comes just a few weeks after Minaj and Hamilton were spotted together at the TommyXLewis Launch Party at Public Arts during New York Fashion Week.

The duo posed for photos together in which Minaj placed her hand on Hamilton’s chest.

It’s unclear as to whether or not Minaj and Hamilton are fast friends or something more but many have speculated they could be in a relationship.

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Minaj did reveal there’s a new man in her life.

“Well, there was a new boy but he and I kind of fell back a little bit. And then…” she said with a laugh. “And then there’s a newer… yeah, fairly new. He’s been around for a couple wigs. But I don’t have a boy.”

Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton

Nonetheless, Minaj and Hamilton’s NYFW moment happened just a few days after Minaj and Cardi B got into a fight at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party on Sept. 8.

Although the reason behind their physical altercation isn’t exactly clear, Cardi who was escorted out of the venue barefoot after she was seen throwing a shoe in Minaj’s direction, alleges Minaj said something about her daughter Kulture Kiara with husband Offset.

“I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f—— off!!” Cardi wrote on Instagram shortly after their fight.

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj

Minaj, however, denies she said anything about negative about Cardi’s 8-week-old baby.

“The other night I was a part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch upper echelon people who have their life together,” Minaj explained on her Beats 1 show Queen.

“I was in a Gaultier gown— off the motherf—— runway— and I could not believe how humiliated we all felt.”

“I just want people to know that Onika Tanya Maraj has never, will never… speak ill on anyone’s child. I am not a clown. That’s clown s—,” Minaj added, using her full name.