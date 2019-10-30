Newlyweds Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Dress as Harley Quinn and the Joker for Halloween

Halloween came early for Nicki Minaj and her new husband Kenneth Petty!

Minaj, 36, shared pictures of the duo’s first-ever Halloween costumes as a married couple on Instagram — captioning the first photo, “Behind the scenes w/The JOKER…coming soon 💋🎥🍿 – Happy HalloQueen 🎃.”

In the photo, the couple is seen sitting on a bench that appears to be decorated as an ice cream cone with a cherry on top.

Minaj’s “HarleyQUEEN” get-up includes a red and white short-sleeved top that reads, “Daddy’s Lil Monster,” fitted red and blue shorts, and black fishnets paired with black and white heels.

She accessorized with silver metallic fingerless gloves and a white baseball bat that reads “GOOD NIGHT” in red. The singer also topped off her look with a platinum blonde wig, which she wore in two pigtails, dip-dyed blue and hot pink.

Shortly after debuting the couple’s Halloween costumes, the “Barbie Dreams” rapper shared a second photo on Instagram. This time, Minaj and Petty, 41, are seen standing in what appears to be a snowy cemetery with hot pink decorative skeleton bones peeking through the snow. In the caption, she wrote, “And it’s tighter than a choker, got him smilin like the Joker.”

Petty put a twist on his Joker costume, opting for a knee-length red leather jacket paired with navy blue sweatpants that read “SLEAZE” along one leg. He completed his look with traditional Joker face paint along with a green wig and black sneakers. The newlywed went shirtless under his jacket.

In a final set of photos, the couple is seen posing in various locations. “📌 HEAVY ON THE SLEEEEEEZE‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ #HarleyQUEEN & her love,” she wrote in the caption.

The couple surprised fans when they tied the knot on Oct. 21. Minaj announced the news earlier this month with a video on Instagram.

Image zoom Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj/Instagram

Though they wed recently, Minaj began referring to Petty as her “husband” before the pair officially “I do.”

“Every night when I get out of the shower, my husband takes this really good lotion that we just bought, and he massages my feet, and rubs them, and he rubs each toe individually, and the heel, and the ball of my foot, and he does it all,” Minaj said in an episode of her Beats 1 show Queen Radio, which was recorded from London ahead of her March 14 concert in Birmingham.

Minaj has faced some backlash from fans for her relationship with Petty, who is a registered sex offender in the state of New York and served time in prison for manslaughter.