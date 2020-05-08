"The world ain't ready yet," Nicki Minaj said when asked if she'd be showing off a baby bump anytime soon

Nicki Minaj Hints That She’s Pregnant in Tweets About Cravings, Nausea and 'Peeing Non Stop'

Nicki Minaj has sparked rumors she might be expecting her first child with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty, after tweeting about experiencing common pregnancy symptoms — including food cravings, nausea and "peeing non stop."

The 37-year-old rapper began dropping hints about a baby-to-be on Thursday while hosting a Twitter Q&A session to promote her feature on Doja Cat’s new "Say So" remix.

Her first clue came when she listed foods she's been craving after being asked if she was busy cooking while staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Absolutely," Minaj said. "Steak. Shrimp. Plus my famous cheeseburgers. So good. Been really having red meat cravings then salad cravings with extra jalapeños. Ordered chicken nachos that didn’t come with jalapeños. Who does that? Wow."

One astute follower picked up on her comments and asked, "Are you also throwing up in morning and having to go to the bathroom a lot?"

"Lmao," Minaj responded. "No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo."

From there, the requests for a baby bump reveal came flooding in, though Minaj told her followers that she wasn't quite there yet.

"Yea in a couple of months," she teased. "The world ain't ready yet 🥰😘."

A rep for Minaj did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

This isn't the first time Minaj has stirred pregnancy speculation. Back in July, her verse on Chance the Rapper’s song, “Zanies and Fools,” had fans wondering if a baby was on the way after Minaj said that she was about to "be a mommy."

Other suggestions have popped up in the past, including one last year when Minaj told a fan that she had already picked out baby names.

Though the rapper has also been known to have fun with the frenzy. On an episode on Queen Radio last February, Minaj announced she was expecting before backtracking and explaining it was a big joke.

"I’m pregnant,” she said, releasing a loud laugh moments later. "They really gon’ believe me — my manager’s face! He was about to die!"

Minaj and Petty started dating in 2018 and tied the knot in October 2019.

In 2015, Minaj predicted she would be a wife and mom by the year 2025.

"Ten years from now, I will have two children, unless my husband wants three," she told Cosmopolitan at the time. "I will be into my fitness a lot more, I will stop yo-yo dieting, and I'll be a housewife with careers that I can run from home. I want to be able to cook for my children, bake cookies for them, and watch them grow up. I just want to be mommy. Take them to school, go to the parent-teacher conference, help them with their homework, and put their work on the refrigerator."