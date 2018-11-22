Nicki Minaj Gives Away Turkeys in Her Old Neighborhood Ahead of Thanksgiving Day

‘Tis the season of giving for Nicki Minaj!

The rapper, 35, returned to her old neighborhood in Queens on Wednesday to hand out turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving Day. Staying warm in the frigid New York weather, Minaj looked cozy in her black track pants, matching hoodie, and metallic coat.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Her fans, who lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the rapper, went crazy when she finally arrived with her mom Carol by her side. In videos captured by a fan account, Minaj greeted the crowd and took several photos with fans before heading behind the table to hand out the Thanksgiving meals.

After giving out more than 500 turkeys to the South Jamaica residents, Minaj made sure to stop and take a photo with the New York City Police Department’s Commanding Officer Jerry O’Sullivan, who shared the shot on Twitter.

“I think the Commanding Officer was negotiating to become Nicki minaj‘s new manager,” the NYPD 113th Precinct tweeted. “Im pulling for you Inspector. #nikiminajturkeygiveaway”

I think the Commanding Officer was negotiating to become Nicki minaj's new manager. Im pulling for you Inspector. #nikiminajturkeygiveaway pic.twitter.com/9ZDNLRvbVp — NYPD 113th Precinct (@NYPD113Pct) November 22, 2018

Who says rappers don't give back to the neighborhood they come from? @NICKIMINAJ came out and gave over 500 turkeys to the residence of South Jamaica. @NYPDCommAffairs @NYPDnews @NYPDQueensSouth pic.twitter.com/sItzqN1jY8 — NYPD 113th Precinct (@NYPD113Pct) November 22, 2018

The rapper later shared a post to Instagram about the day and thanked her hometown for attending the charitable event.

“Mommy & I had a great time with y’all today. (Yea, that’s her with the hoodie on😍)” she wrote alongside the photo with her mom. “Love all of you for coming out. @seanbellrecords & @bone_mbz + everyone who helped make this happen today, thank you so much. QUEENS #QGTM LOVE YOU 4 LIFE”

RELATED: Meghan Markle Sports an Apron to Help in Grenfell Survivors’ Community Kitchen on Thanksgiving Eve

Minaj was not the only star to spend some time giving back ahead of the holiday.

Rapper T.I. also returned to his hometown of Atlanta with his daughter Heiress Diana Harris to hand out turkeys and fresh vegetables to the community. He later shared a video of the day to his Instagram.

“We been there… filling the gap in our community,” the rapper, 38, said. “Doing our part for the people 13 years straight. And it’s been an absolute pleasure. Always honored to do what we can for the community that was there for me first.”

T.I. and his daughter Heiress Diana Harris at the turkey giveaway in Atlanta Paras Griffin/Getty

Joining the rappers in giving back to their communities was Nick Cannon and David Burtka, who also posted about their experiences on social media.

Burtka, who is married to Neil Patrick Harris, attended a Food Bank for America event at a community kitchen in Harlem on Wednesday with his two kids Harper Grace and Gideon Scott. The actor, 43, shared a photo of the trio smiling in their aprons and hats to Instagram.

“I think it is so important to teach kids to give back and help others, especially during the holiday season,” he captioned the sweet shot. “@foodbank4nyc @feedingamerica #helpout #giveback #makeadifference”

Cannon also headed to Harlem with his twins Moroccan and Monroe on Wednesday. The actor, 38, is no stranger to giving back: he’s been a member of Feeding America’s Entertainment Council for more than a decade.

During his trip on Wednesday, Cannon and his kids helped elderly community members shop the pantry for their Thanksgiving necessities and served meals to the needy. He later shared photos from the day to his Instagram account.

“Giving back and volunteering Family Style!” he captioned a selfie with his two kids.

RELATED: Ohio Mom Serves Early Thanksgiving Dinner to Hundreds in Honor of Late Daughter

Meanwhile, on the West Coast, Vanderpump Rules‘ Lala Kent turned up in Palm Springs with her fiancé Randall Emmett to hand out Thanksgiving meals together.

The reality star, 28, shared a photo to Instagram on Wednesday of the couple standing by the trunk of a car holding turkeys in their hand and wrote a sentimental message about the importance of giving back.

“Sometimes I get too caught up in my own world, forgetting what real life is,” she began the lengthy post. “It’s moment like this that free my soul. Forgetting about what I want or need & putting focus and love into anyone who isn’t me.”

“50 turkeys and 100 and something cans of Thanksgiving goodness, later, we helped feed the homeless in some small way,” she continued. “The homeless shelter in Palm Springs is projected to feed 6,000 people for Thanksgiving.”

“Thank you to everyone who is giving back,” Kent finished. “Y’all mean something in this world. Let’s remember to forget about ourselves this season. God bless you and yours♥️”