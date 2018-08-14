Watch Stephen Colbert Get Totally Flustered as Nicki Minaj Raps About Them Having Sex

Nicki Minaj gave an impromptu performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night — and flirted with the host all at the same time.

When Colbert, 54, asked Minaj, 35, why he was not included in the list of men in “Barbie Dreams,” a song from her album Queen, the rapper added a new, NSFW verse just for him: “I might f— Stephen after the show. He gonna come back to work with a magical glow.”

As the audience reacted, Colbert put his head on his desk and took a sip of water. “Are we still broadcasting?” he said, turning red.

Minaj and Colbert Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Minaj had more up her sleeve. She continued, “But when you see us please… don’t stare. Just address me as Queen Nicki Colbert.”

Colbert bowed down. “All downhill from here,” he quipped.

When Minaj learned that Colbert is married to Evelyn McGee-Colbert — which the host at first jokingly denied — Minaj said, “Shout out to her.” Colbert answered, “Absolutely. Shout out to you, darling.”

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Reveals She Came to the U.S. Illegally at Age 5: ‘I Can’t Imagine Having My Parents Stripped Away’

Colbert continued to chuckle, telling Minaj and his audience, “I don’t know where to go from here actually. I just don’t know what to do. I just don’t want to pass this moment. I just want to linger here for so long.”

Minaj recently opened up about her relationship status to Elle in June, revealing that now is “the first time in my life I’ve ever been single.”

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Speculation She Delayed Album to Compete with Ariana Grande

“I remember feeling like I could do anything at one time in my life, and somewhere along the line, I just started second guessing myself, for whatever reason,” she told the magazine. “As soon as I realized that I could actually live and breathe, and eat and sleep, and walk and talk without having a boyfriend, something clicked in me.”