Nicki Minaj's Father Robert Maraj Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Long Island

The suspect fled the scene and has yet to be identified

Nicki Minaj's father, Robert Maraj, was killed on Friday after he was struck in a hit-and-run accident in Long Island, New York, a rep for Minaj confirmed to PEOPLE. He was 64.

Nassau County Police said Maraj was hit by a vehicle in Mineola while on the road between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue around 6 p.m. local time, according to TMZ, which also reported that witnesses were unable to give authorities a description of the suspect and Maraj was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

A spokesperson for Nassau County Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

