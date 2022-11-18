Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares Drop Historic Trilingual World Cup Song amid Qatar Controversy

FIFA has faced backlash for Qatar's systemic discrimination against women and LGBTQ+ people, as well as the reported deaths of 37 migrant workers helping to construct the World Cup stadiums

Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares have teamed up on a new song for the 2022 FIFA World Cup — amid controversy over the sporting event's Qatar location.

On Friday, the three artists released a historic collaboration titled "Tukoh Taka," which marks the first time an official World Cup anthem features three languages, as Minaj raps in English and Spanish, Maluma sings in Spanish and Fares sings in Arabic.

A bombastic, confident and upbeat anthem, "Tukoh Taka" dropped alongside a music video featuring all three artists performing in picturesque desert locations, with Minaj, 39, appearing in a moving bus while Maluma, 28, sings in front of an oversized soccer ball and Fares, 39, performs intense choreography alongside dancers.

Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares. Theo Wargo/WireImage, John Parra/Telemundo via Getty, Tim P. Whitby/Getty

In a press release issued alongside "Tukoh Taka," which will be featured on the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Official Soundtrack, Maluma and Fares spoke about teaming up for the collaboration.

"I am so happy to be part of this FIFA World Cup™ anthem! I always dreamt of an opportunity like this. Representing Latin music on this global track alongside amazing artists that sing in English and Arabic, takes our culture to another level," read a statement from Maluma.

Fares expressed excitement toward the opportunity in her statement, writing, "'Tukoh Taka', the song that I was honored to participate in its composition, arrangement, and choreography, made me more passionate about it, in addition to working alongside two of my favorite international artists, Nicki Minaj and Maluma. I truly wish that 'Tukoh Taka' will be transmitting the Eastern culture and Arabian music to the whole world."

16 November 2022, North Rhine-Westphalia, Cologne: The Rodenkirchen-based brewery Quetsch in Cologne is boycotting the World Cup games in Qatar and has hung a banner on the front of the house that reads "#Boycott Qatar 2022."
Thomas Banneyer/picture alliance via Getty

Both Maluma and Fares will perform the song for the first time at the FIFA Fan Festival™ in Doha, Qatar on Saturday — amid backlash around the country's systemic discrimination against women and the LGBTQ+ community, as well as the reported deaths of 37 migrant workers who were helping to construct the stadiums where the World Cup will be held, per The Guardian.

David Beckham was criticized for signing on as an ambassador for the Qatar World Cup by fans as well as U.K. comedian Joe Lycett, who identifies as queer.

In a viral video posted to Twitter on Sunday, Lycett offered to donate £10,000 to charities supporting the LGBTQ+ community. However, he said that if Beckham goes forward with the partnership, he will shred the money — which he seemingly showed off in the video — during a live stream.

Earlier this week, in his first public address about his ambassadorship since the criticism, Beckham, 47, appeared in a video shown to attendees at the Supreme Committee's Generation Amazing youth festival in Doha, Qatar.

Peyton Manning and David Beckham in Frito-Lay World Cup Commercial
David Beckham. Matthew Lewis/Getty

The athlete spoke directly to viewers in a video, according to The Guardian, stating that Qatar hosting the tournament will be "a platform for progress."

Many celebrities have used their platforms to speak against FIFA as of late, including Rod Stewart who said he recently "turned down" $1 million to perform in Qatar, and Dua Lipa, who denied rumors that she would perform at the World Cup.

BTS's Jungkook is also set to perform during the opening ceremony and will participate in the accompanying soundtrack.

In a recent interview with CNN, Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy said the 2022 World Cup is set to "be an inclusive, safe tournament" and said "everyone is welcome, regardless of race, background, religion, gender, orientation or nationality."

