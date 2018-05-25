Is Nicki Minaj Dating Eminem? Rapper Replies 'Yes' to Rumors as She Details New Album

Two of the biggest stars in rap are apparently sharing more than rhymes.

Early Friday, Nicki Minaj set the Internet ablaze when she appeared to confirm to a fan on Instagram that she and Eminem were dating.

Minaj, 35, had rapped about Eminem on YG’s new single “Big Bank” (which also features Big Sean and 2 Chainz), saying that she had “met Slim Shady” and that “once he go black, he’ll be back again.”

“You dating Eminem???” one of Minaj’s followers asked in the comments to a video of the verse Minaj posted to Instagram.

The rapper’s reply? “Yes.”

Nicki Minaj/Instagram

While reps for Minaj — who’s been known to jokingly flirt via social media — and Eminem did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, news of their rumored pairing shocked the hip-hop community — many of whom commented about the surprise of their coupling on Minaj’s Instagram.

The news comes months after Eminem, 45, told Vulture that he hasn’t been dating much.

“It’s tough. Since my divorce I’ve had a few dates and nothing’s panned out in a way that I wanted to make it public,” he explained. “Dating’s just not where I’m at lately.”

Eminem, who was previously married to ex Kim Scott, went on to reveal that he mostly uses Tinder to meet women. Occasionally, he breaks out of the digital realm and seeks love in the real world.

“I also used to go to strip clubs,” he admitted. “What can I say? Going to strip clubs is how I was meeting some chicks. It was an interesting time for me.”

Nicki Minaj and Eminem Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Gregory Pace/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Neither Minaj, who was last linked to Nas, nor Eminem have shown any signs of a romantic pairing on social media.

She’s been busy, gearing up to release her fourth studio LP, Queen.

Singles “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li” are already out, the latter of which she already performed last week on the season finale of Saturday Night Live.

The full album was originally due on June 15, but Minaj announced on Thursday that the record will now drop Aug. 10. When it does, it’ll be Minaj’s first new album in four years. A tour, beginning in September, is planned as well.

As for the new music’s inspiration, Minaj said she actually turned to an unlikely source: the late Princess Diana.

Sharing a video of Prince William and Prince Harry’s mother, who died in August 1997, Minaj paid tribute to her in her post’s caption.

“Queen THE ALBUM ~ It’s the strength that causes the confusion and fear. Why is she strong? Where does she get it from? Where is she going to use it? #WhyDoThePublicStillSupportHer,” Minaj wrote. “God bless this woman’s legacy and every woman who’s ever felt like this.”