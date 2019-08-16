Nicki Minaj Changes Twitter Name to 'Mrs. Petty' After Saying She'd Be Married in 'About 80 Days'

Nicki Minaj took her relationship with fiancé Kenneth “Zoo” Petty to the next level on Friday — at least on social media.

The “Super Bass” rapper, 36, changed her Twitter display name from “Ms. Minaj” to ” Mrs. Petty,” to reflect the last name of the 41-year-old Queens native and music executive.

The switch comes just days after Minaj revealed that she had filed for a marriage license and had “about 80 days” to walk down the aisle.

“We still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again,” she said on the Aug. 12 episode of her Queen Radio show. “From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.”

With so much on her plate, Minaj said that she and Petty will celebrate their union with a small, intimate ceremony and will plan a big wedding as her schedule becomes less busy.

“I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don’t want to do the big wedding now. We’ll do the big wedding later,” Minaj said. “I’ll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out. Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married.”

“I’m very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy,” Minaj raved about her beau.

Minaj and Petty have been dating since 2018, going Instagram-official with their relationship in December of that year.

“He want me to be his wife- his MISSIS like SIPPI NOW,” she captioned a series of photos of the two of them laughing together later that month at her birthday party (as well as a video of her grinding up on him).

Since then, the two have been hot and heavy on social media, posing for pic after pic together. Petty even debuted a new tattoo of the rapper’s birth name, Onika, weeks after they went public with their love.

In March, Minaj sparked questions about whether or not she had married Petty after calling him her “husband” on her radio show.

“Every night when I get out of the shower, my husband takes this really good lotion that we just bought, and he massages my feet, and rubs them, and he rubs each toe individually, and the heel, and the ball of my foot, and he does it all,” she said.

The same month, she posted a photo with Petty in France, along with the caption: “Bae out in Paris.”

Back in June 2019, Minaj revealed on her new Queen Radio show on Apple Beats 1 that she and Petty had gotten a marriage license.

“We did get our marriage license,” she said. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”

Also that month, Petty starred with Minaj in her newest music video, for the song “Megatron.”

The video featured Minaj and Petty in a hot tub as she sang, “I f— him like I miss him / He just came out of prison” — a line that fans interpreted as reference to Petty’s criminal record (He is a registered sex offender in the state of New York and served time in prison for manslaughter after being convicted in 2002).

Many fans have expressed concern over Petty’s criminal past, but Minaj doesn’t appear to care about the criticism.

Responding to commenters on Instagram, Minaj said, “He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.” According to TMZ, Minaj has known Petty since they themselves were teenagers, and she is “confident he’s matured” since then.