Nicki Minaj Says Her Friend Was Actually the One to Hit Cardi B at NYFW Party: 'She Beat You So Bad'

Nicki Minaj is revealing more details about her now-infamous New York Fashion Week brawl with Cardi B.

Seven weeks after the incident, Minaj explained that her friend Rah Ali was actually the one to hit Cardi. “Rah really, really beat Cardi’s ass bad,” Minaj said during Monday’s episode of her Beats 1 show Queen Radio.

“Rah beat you so bad, I was mad at Rah. You went home and told people security hit you, and we let that ride for legal reasons,” Minaj added of her pal, who costarred on season 6 of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York with Cardi.

Videos of the Sept. 7 incident were posted online, and one showed Cardi charging at someone. In a different video, Cardi can be heard screaming “say some s— about my daughter [Kulture] again.”

“Cardi walked towards Nicki and all of a sudden Cardi started screaming something about her child,” a source told PEOPLE. “She was yelling, ‘Bitch you feisty. Bitch don’t talk s— about my child’ at Nicki.”

The source also revealed Cardi “threw her shoe because she couldn’t get through” to Minaj, 35, who “was there with eight or nine bodyguards.”

RELATED: Cardi B and Nicki Minaj: A Brief History of Their Tumultuous Relationship

Cardi B Steven Ferdman/WireImage

During Monday’s episode of Queen Radio, Minaj recalled the NYFW fight, explaining: “Ra held her head and punched her like eight, nine times, and I could hear it, I’m talking like the hardest punch you’ve ever heard in your life.”

The rapper also said there is a video of the incident that has yet to be seen. “There is no way I can lie about this because there is surveillance footage from the building where the assault took place,” she said. “Anyone that want to put up the surveillance footage, I will give you $100,000. Pull up that surveillance footage.”

Though the pair’s NYFW fight continues to make headlines, Minaj insisted that she wants to put their feud behind her. “I’m perfectly fine with never talking about this again. I’m perfectly fine with never bringing this up again if you never bring this up again,” she said, later adding, “I think we can agree to have disagreed on a few things. I don’t look at you as my enemy. Let’s move past it.”

Cardi B; Nicki Minaj Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock; Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Rah Ali isn’t the only one getting involved in Nicki and Cardi’s beef. On Sunday, Cardi’s sister Hennessy Carolina claimed Minaj leaked the “I Like It” rapper’s phone number, which led to threatening messages about baby Kulture.

“Ya asking why I’m beefing with a fan base but ya not asking why someone with so much influence would use their influence to manipulate their fans to spread so much negativity and hate,” Hennessy wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

RELATED: Cardi B Announces New Music But Denies It Will Be a Diss Track Addressing Her Nicki Minaj Feud

Hennessy Carolina and Cardi B Kevin Mazur/Getty

Minaj responded to Hennessy’s claim during her radio show. “What type of bird s— you on, bitch? I didn’t leak your number. Stop lying on me,” she retorted. “You can’t lie on me, leaking numbers. Now you know the truth. Your big sister came home and lied to you, now what?”

While the two rappers have had their differences as of late, Minaj claimed that Cardi had asked her to be featured on another collab. “You asked me to be on your second single [“Bartier Cardi”]. And I said no because I felt it was too much because ‘Motorsport’ was about to come out,” she said about their track with Migos. “Now you all lovey-dovey with them girls, why you not ask Remy and Kim to be on your second single?”

RELATED VIDEO: Nicki Minaj Takes Aim at Cardi B with a Merch Line Inspired by Their Infamous Fight

This is far from the first time Minaj has spoken out about Cardi on Queen Radio.

During the Sept. 10 episode, Minaj denied that she had ever spoken ill of Cardi’s daughter. “I just want people to know that Onika Tanya Maraj has never, will never… speak ill on anyone’s child,” Minaj said, using her full name. “I am not a clown. That’s clown s—.”

She went on to say that she was embarrassed by the incident. “The other night I was part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch upper echelon people who have their life together,” Minaj said. “I was in a Gaultier gown– off the motherf—— runway— and I could not believe how humiliated we all felt.”

Still, she didn’t feel the need to fight Cardi. “I’m such an ill-a– bitch I didn’t even feel the need to defend myself that night,” Minaj said.