Nicki Minaj Breaks Silence on Cardi B Fight: 'I Was a Part of Something So Mortifying'

Nicki Minaj is finally speaking out about her already-infamous fight with Cardi B.

“The other night I was part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch upper echelon… people who have their life together,” Minaj, 35, remarked during Monday’s episode of her Queen radio show on Apple Music’s Beats 1, according to Pitchfork.

“I was in a Gaultier gown — off the motherf—ing runway — and I could not believe how humiliated it all felt,” she added, while discussing the physical altercation that occurred between the pair at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party on Friday, during which Cardi tore her dress and was seen throwing a shoe in Minaj’s direction.

Cardi B; Nicki Minaj Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images; Theo Wargo/Getty

Minaj also went on to deny that she had ever spoken ill of Cardi’s 8-week-old daughter Kulture Kiari.

“I just want people to know that Onika Tanya Maraj has never, will never… speak ill on anyone’s child. I am not a clown. That’s clown s—,” Minaj continued, using her full name.

RELATED: Breaking Down All of Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s Fashion Week Appearances Before Their Huge Fight

Cardi B Steven Ferdman/WireImage

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Seemingly Responds to Cardi B Attack with This Rumored Diss Track — Watch the Video

Shortly after the physical altercation took place, Cardi wrote a scathing Instagram post that did not mention Minaj by name, but suggested that the “Ganja Burns” rapper had made negative comments about her infant daughter.

“I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f—ing off!!” the “I Like It” rapper, 25, wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Escorted Out Of Fashion Week Party After Physical “Altercation” With Nicki Minaj

Minaj also went on to clarify why she waited a few days to speak about the incident.

Addressing Cardi, Minaj remarked that since “you knew that when that footage came out, you was about to look f—ing dumb,” Cardi and her publicist “hurried up and put out a statement” right away.

“I’m such an ill-ass bitch I didn’t even feel the need to defend myself that night,” Minaj added.

In fact, while exiting the party that night, Minaj was spotted smiled and blowing kisses to the crowd.

Nicki Minaj James Devaney/GC Images

RELATED: ‘B—, Don’t Talk S— About My Child!’: Eyewitness Details Cardi B’s Attack on Nicki Minaj

On Sunday, Minaj posted a possible response to her fight with Cardi B, which seemingly referenced some shade thrown at the “Bartier Cardi” performer.

In a video posted on her Instagram account, Minaj mugged for the camera while “Hard White,” one of the songs off of her latest album, plays in the background. The track contains lyrics, not captured in the video, that may be about Cardi, who has long been open about her past as a stripper.

“I ain’t never played a hoe position,” Minaj raps. “I ain’t ever have to strip to get the pole position. Hoes is dissin’? Okay, these hoes is wishin’. You’re in no position to come for O’s position.” (The O references Minaj’s real name Onika.)

RELATED: See the Incredible A-List Lineup at the Fashion Party Where Cardi B Attacked Nicki Minaj

A source previously told PEOPLE that it initially looked like the pair “might hug it out” before “it all went down.”

“Cardi walked towards Nicki and all of a sudden Cardi started screaming something about her child. She was yelling, ‘Bitch you feisty. Bitch don’t talk s— about my child’ at Nicki,” the source continued.

Representatives for the rappers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Cardi B Steven Ferdman/WireImage

RELATED: Breaking Down All of Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s Fashion Week Appearances Before Their Huge Fight

The source went on to explain to PEOPLE that Cardi “threw her shoe because she couldn’t get through” to Minaj, who “was there with eight or nine bodyguards.”

As for the welt on Cardi’s head that she was seen exiting with, while the source isn’t sure what happened, they’re confident that Minaj was not responsible for the injury.

“Nothing seemed to start the fight other than Cardi seeing Nicki up close,” the eyewitness added. “It definitely seems to stem from deeply rooted issues.”