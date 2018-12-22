Nicki Minaj's New Boyfriend Kenneth Petty Gets Large Tattoo of Her First Name

Kenneth “Zoo” Petty has made his love for Nicki Minaj permanent.

Only a few weeks after their relationship was deemed Instagram official, Minaj showed off their newest level of commitment to each other with a new tattoo on her boyfriend’s neck.

Sharing the video to Instagram on Friday, the rapper, 36, checks herself out before turning the camera on Petty to debut the large, pink and black inking of her birth name, “Onika.” Written in a cursive font, the tattoo covers the entire right side of his neck.

“Did ya tat hurt zaddy? 😝 his first tat- frontin like it didn’t sting 😩 #Onika #HeavyOnIt 😋👅 #SuperSleezy 〽️🐝💤” she captioned the video.

This isn’t the first time that Minaj has taken her new relationship to social media and showed off some PDA.

Most recently, the “Barbie Dreams” rapper celebrated her 36th birthday at a New York City restaurant alongside her closest friends and new beau. Sharing videos from the event to her Instagram later on, Minaj and Petty — who is a registered sex offender in New York and was convicted of manslaughter in 2002 — heavily danced on each other at the party.

“I WANT ALL DA 💨 @brookebaileyinc 😂😂😂 LOW LOW LOW LOW!!!!!!!!” Minaj captioned one video recording the new pair dancing together.

In the second video shared by the rapper, the rest of the party joined in on their intimate dancing as the music played loudly in the background. “When you wit gang & you hear TING-A-LING-A-LING!” #BasementPARTYvybez” she wrote.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth "Zoo" Petty Nicki Minaj/Instagram

Minaj initially shocked fans when it became known that Petty served time in prison after being convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting a man.

According to a criminal complaint from the Queens County District Attorney and obtained by The Blast, Petty pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of a man named Lamont Robinson in 2002.

“The defendant, Kenneth Petty, shot the deceased, Lamont Robinson, with a loaded handgun multiple times thereby causing his death,” the complaint read.

Originally charged with murder in the second degree, a plea bargain reduced the charge to manslaughter, The Blast reported.