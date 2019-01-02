Nicki Minaj's New Boyfriend Kisses Her Feet in Hot Tub as She Laughs on Romantic Getaway

Nicki Minaj and her controversial new man are taking their PDA to the next level.

In an Instagram video posted to the 36-year-old rapper’s account on New Year’s Day, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, 40, gleefully licks Minaj’s feet while they’re in a hot tub together as she giggles and smiles for the camera. Petty, who is a registered sex offender, later picks her up and spins her around.

“Fendi PINK on. Chun-Li links on,” the “Good Form” hitmaker captioned the clip.

She also shared another moment from that night in which she’s wearing the same hot-pink bikini and sitting on Petty’s lap. In the photo, he’s wearing a white T-shirt and white and blue swimming trunks, and his new neck tattoo of Minaj’s first name can be seen.

“BLESSINGS & A HAPPY NEW YEAR TO YOU ALL,” the rapper wrote.

Minaj made her relationship Instagram official in early December after she celebrated her 36th birthday with her beau in Turks and Caicos.

At the time, the Queens native shared two photos — one that features her posing with her leg wrapped around Petty while he looks at her lovingly and second shot of him looking off into the distance — along with a caption quoting lyrics from Adele’s 2015 hit, “Hello.”

“Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happens?…it’s no secret…that the both of us…are running out of time,” Minaj wrote.

Another collection of photos featured a nearly naked Minaj posing on a bed with Petty, who snaps their picture in a mirror. “Oh they wanna talk? Let’s give’m smthn to talk about,” she captioned the image.

Minaj disabled the comments on the post debuting her new relationship after fans started slamming her for being with Petty given his questionable past.

Petty is a level two registered sex offender in New York, which means he’s considered at “moderate risk of repeat offense” and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

According to online records from the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services, Petty was convicted in April 1995 of attempted rape in the first degree for an incident that occurred in September 1994 involving a 16-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 18 to 54 months in prison, but it is unclear how much time he actually served.

Minaj responded to a fan in the comments, writing, “He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

Petty also pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of a man named Lamont Robinson in 2002, according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Blast.

According to The Blast, Petty plead guilty to the manslaughter charge in March 2006 and served seven years in prison after being sentenced to 10. Petty was released in May 2013, and had been on supervised release for five years until May of this year, records accessed by PEOPLE show.

TMZ reports that Minaj has known Petty since they were teenagers and is “confident he’s matured.” According to the outlet, they first dated when she was 16 years old and living in Queens, New York City. She’s also referred to him as “one of her first loves.” Sources tell TMZ they still have “great chemistry” despite all the time and relationships that have passed since they first got together.