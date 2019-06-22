Nicki Minaj Reveals She and Boyfriend Kenneth Petty Got a Marriage License

Image zoom Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Do we hear wedding bells?

Nicki Minaj revealed on her new Queen Radio show on Apple Beats 1 that she and boyfriend Kenneth Petty have gotten a marriage license.

“We did get our marriage license,” Minaj, 36, said. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”

The two have been officially dating since December of last year, according to Minaj’s Instagram.

“He want me to be his wife- his MISSIS like SIPPI NOW,” she captioned a series of photos of the two of them laughing together. Petty also debuted a new tattoo of the rapper’s birth name, Onika, in December.

Petty stars with Minaj in her newest music video, for the song “Megatron,” which dropped on Friday.

The video features Minaj and Petty in a hot tub as she sings, “I f— him like I miss him / He just came out of prison,” which could be a reference to Petty’s criminal record. He is a registered sex offender in the state of New York and served time in prison for manslaughter.

Many fans have expressed concern over Petty’s criminal past, but Minaj doesn’t appear to care about the criticism.

Responding to commenters on Instagram, Minaj said, “He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.” According to TMZ, Minaj has known Petty since they themselves were teenagers, and she is “confident he’s matured” since then.

On Friday, Minaj posted two photos on her Instagram, with the caption, “I’m Barbie, this is Ken #Megatron video out now,” a reference to another “Megatron” lyric.

In March, Minaj sparked questions about whether or not she had married Petty after calling him her “husband” on her radio show.

“Every night when I get out of the shower, my husband takes this really good lotion that we just bought, and he massages my feet, and rubs them, and he rubs each toe individually, and the heel, and the ball of my foot, and he does it all,” she said.

The same month, she posted a photo with Petty in France, along with the caption: “Bae out in Paris.”