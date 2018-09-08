Nicki Minaj Blows Kisses After Cardi B Attacks Her at Fashion Week Party

Nicki Minaj looked calm as can be following her fight with Cardi B on Friday night.

While leaving the Plaza Hotel, where the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party was held during New York Fashion Week, Minaj, 35, was seen smiling.

As the star got into her SUV, she was also spotted blowing kisses to the crowd.

A source previously told PEOPLE that before the altercation — during which Cardi, 25, tore her dress and sustained a visible welt on her forehead — it initially looked like the pair “might hug it out” before “it all went down.”

“Cardi walked towards Nicki and all of a sudden Cardi started screaming something about her child. She was yelling, ‘Bitch you feisty. Bitch don’t talk s— about my child’ at Nicki,” the source continued.

Representatives for the rappers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj

The source went on to explain that Cardi “threw her shoe because she couldn’t get through” to Minaj, who “was there with eight or nine bodyguards.”

As for the welt on Cardi’s head that she was seen exiting with, while the source isn’t sure what happened, they’re confident that Minaj was not responsible for the injury.

“The aggression obviously came from Cardi. Nothing seemed to start the fight other than Cardi seeing Nicki up close,” the eyewitness added. “It definitely seems to stem from deeply rooted issues.”

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Immediately following the incident, Cardi was escorted out by security while Minaj stayed inside, another source previously told PEOPLE.

“She left barefoot with her dress ripped and butt out,” the source added.

An NYPD public information officer confirmed to PEOPLE on Saturday that there have been no updates in the case, noting that “at this point in time we don’t have a complaint on either side.” An NYPD PIO previously told PEOPLE that no arrests had been made and officials were on the scene after the argument.

Following the incident, Cardi wrote a scathing Instagram post that did not mention Minaj by name, but suggested that the “Ganja Burns” rapper had tried to sabotage Cardi’s career and had also spoken badly about the rapper’s 8-week-old daughter Kulture Kiari.

“I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f—ing off!!” she wrote.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Minaj plugged her album Queen on social media, which some fans took to be a statement about who emerged victorious from the ordeal.