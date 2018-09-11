Nicki Minaj Drops Colorful 'Barbie Dreams' Music Video Days After Cardi B Fight

It’s been a hectic few days for Nicki Minaj, with the rapper getting into an altercation with Cardi B at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party last Friday.

But on Monday night, the 35-year-old rapper left the drama behind her — dropping the music video for her new single, “Barbie Dreams.”

In the clip, Minaj is nothing but happy, displaying her usual collection of bright, colorful outfits and bold wigs. The track — off of Minaj’s latest album, Queen — has the Trinidadian-American star teasing some of her contemporary rappers with her usual biting tongue. Director Hype Williams keeps the video light and bright, with puppet versions of Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled and Tekashi 6ix9ine showing up here and there as Minaj calls them out.

Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj/Youtube

RELATED: Cardi B and Nicki Minaj: A Brief History of Their Tumultuous Relationship

The fun new clip follows Minaj’s explosive Friday night with Cardi B. During the altercation, Cardi tore her dress and was seen throwing a shoe in Minaj’s direction.

“The other night I was part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch upper echelon… people who have their life together,” Minaj explained during Monday’s episode of her Queen radio show on Apple Music’s Beats 1.

Warning: video contains explicit language

“I was in a Gaultier gown– off the motherf—— runway— and I could not believe how humiliated it all felt,” she added.

RELATED: Breaking Down All of Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s Fashion Week Appearances Before Their Huge Fight

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock; Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

In the video of the altercation posted online, Cardi, 25, can be seen charging at someone. In a different video, Cardi can be heard screaming “say some s— about my daughter again.”

Following the fight, Cardi was escorted out of the building by security. In photographs, the “Be Careful” rapper can be seen walking barefoot with a large lump on her forehead. Minaj was spotted smiled and blowing kisses to the crowd as she left.

An NYPD public information officer confirmed to PEOPLE that no arrests were made, but “the investigation is still ongoing.”

A source told PEOPLE “Cardi walked towards Nicki and all of a sudden Cardi started screaming something about her child. She was yelling, ‘Bitch you feisty. Bitch don’t talk s— about my child’ at Nicki.”

The source also revealed Cardi “threw her shoe because she couldn’t get through” to Nicki, who “was there with eight or nine bodyguards.”

Cardi B Steven Ferdman/WireImage

Nicki Minaj James Devaney/GC Images

Shortly after, Cardi explained her motive on Instagram.

“I’ve let a lot of s—! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f—- up the way I eat! You’ve [threatened] other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop f—— with them!!!”

“But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f—— off!!” Cardi said in reference to her 2-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari with husband Offset.

RELATED VIDEO: Tess Holliday Talks Being Present During Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Fight: ‘Everyone Was Losing Their Minds’

Minaj denied that she had ever spoken ill of Cardi’s daughter.

“I just want people to know that Onika Tanya Maraj has never, will never… speak ill on anyone’s child,” Minaj said on her Apple Music’s Beats 1, using her full name. “I am not a clown. That’s clown s—.”

She went on to clarify why she waited a few days to speak about the incident.

Addressing Cardi, Minaj remarked that since “you knew that when that footage came out, you was about to look f—ing dumb,” Cardi and her publicist “hurried up and put out a statement” right away.

“I’m such an ill-a– bitch I didn’t even feel the need to defend myself that night,” Minaj added.