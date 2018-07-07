Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande Spend the Day at Sea in Steamy Mermaid-Themed 'Bed' Music Video

Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande have a music video for their latest collaboration with your name on it.

The two music superstars have teamed up again on the sultry tune “Bed,” the latest single off Minaj’s forthcoming Queen album (out Aug. 10). In the official music video for the song, which dropped Friday, Minaj and Grande spend a sun-soaked day at the beach together — which ends with both of them hanging out next to each other in (where else?) bed.

It’s a playful clip with a Odell Beckham Jr.-cameo that also features Minaj rolling around in the beach waves, topless in a mermaid tail — and that’s just one of the many looks the 35-year-old rapper rocks. She also hangs poolside in a one-piece bathing suit with a not-so-subtle “Queen” necklace, splashes in the waves in a pink gown, and spends some time in bed by herself in a sheer red lingerie number.

Grande, meanwhile, stays cool in some lingerie of her own, including a white bra with fur details. “S T U N N I N G,” Minaj tweeted to a photo of Grande the 25-year-old singer posted. “Can’t thank you enough my sister. Love you sm.”

This is Minaj and Grande’s fifth collaboration.

The two first joined forces in 2014, when Grande first delivered the slinky hook on Minaj’s Pink Print hit “Get on Your Knees.” Next the duo paired with Jessie J for their 2013 chart-topper (and Grammy-nominated) “Bang Bang” and then scored a smash with “Side to Side,” the second single from Grande’s 2016 album Dangerous Woman.

Back in June, Grande dropped the video for “The Light Is Coming” — the second single off Grande’s upcoming fourth album, Sweetener (due Aug. 17).

Prior to dropping the video, both shared behind-the-scenes shots of their day in the sun.

In one image, Minaj posted showed costume designer Brett Alan Nelson lubing her up to help her slide into the mermaid tail. “Keep shimmin'” she joked in the caption.

Meanwhile, Minaj is looking forward to the release of Queen, which was originally scheduled for release on June 15.

“I wanted to make sure I was writing something that was meaningful to me and that would inspire and that would captivate my audience,” she told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe back in April. “But most importantly, I wanted to have fun [in the studio] again.”

Grande’s Sweetner release comes amid her whirlwind romance with 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. PEOPLE confirmed the couple were dating in May, then that they’d gotten engaged after just weeks together on June 11. And the pair reportedly recently moved in together in a splashy N.Y.C. apartment.

He’s even inspired an interlude on her album, called “Pete.”

“The truth is … i been the f— thru it and life’s too short to be cryptic n s— about something as beautiful as this love I’m in. so ǝʇǝԀ it is,” Grande tweeted when a fan insinuated that her relationship is moving too fast.