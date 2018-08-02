Nicki Minaj Shuts Downs Speculation She Delayed Album to Compete with Ariana Grande

Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande are laughing off rumors of any drama.

This week, Minaj, 35, announced she was pushing back her Queen album release one week to August 17 — the same day that Grande is dropping her own album, Sweetener. The news caused some to speculate if the longtime friends and frequent collaborators might be feuding, but both were quick to shut it down.

RELATED: Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, and More Wish Demi Lovato Well After Her Apparent Overdose: ‘I Love U’

“Jesus is this what’s going on today?” Grande — who recently took a brief social media hiatus — wrote. “Imma jus stop logging in at all lmfao. that’s my f—— sister. she’s clearing a sample. buy and stream Queen & Sweetener aug 17 bye. these numbers don’t mean as much to the artist as they do to y’all. jus want y’all to listen to the project.”

Nicki Minaj/Youtube

When Grande, 25, added, “me n nicki laughed at dat,” Minaj replied, “I love this woman. Can’t wait for the fans to benefit from all the hard work on both ends. We love your passion. You guys will be VERY happy. Trust. That’s all I’ll say.”

I love this woman. Can’t wait for the fans to benefit from all the hard work on both ends. We love your passion. You guys will be VERY happy. Trust. That’s all I’ll say 😉🍵🦄 https://t.co/dWE95pfYi2 — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) August 1, 2018

Grande also tweeted, “happy Sweetener and Queen and Bloom month” — additionally calling out collaborator Troye Sivan‘s upcoming album, Bloom, due out August 31.

According to Billboard, Minaj’s album was first set to be released on June 10, before being pushed to August 10.

Last month, Minaj and Grande appeared together in the music video for their new single “Bed.” They have previously collaborated on “Get on Your Knees,” “Bang Bang,” and “Side to Side.”

Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

Grande has been teasing her album for months, revealing the tracklist during the lead-up. One of the songs on Sweetener? “Pete,” an homage to her fiancé, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

RELATED: Queer Eye Star Tan France Might Know What Pete Davidson is Wearing to his Wedding

Grande recently defended her decision to include him in the album. “He’s my fiancé,” she replied to a fan on Twitter. “this is my album. i’m an honest & emotional artist & human being and if my openness in my work isn’t for u, that’s ok i won’t be offended.”

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Reveals She Came to the U.S. Illegally at Age 5: ‘I Can’t Imagine Having My Parents Stripped Away’

Minaj, meanwhile, recently revealed that Princess Diana served as an inspiration for Queen, writing on Twitter alongside a video of the late royal talking about her strength, “God bless this woman’s legacy.”