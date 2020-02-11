Nicki Minaj is sharing her two cents about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s unprecedented decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

On Monday’s episode of Minaj’s show Queen Radio on Apple Music’s Beats 1, the musician revealed she is in complete support of the couple’s choice to become more independent.

“Now I do want to get into something — who thinks it’s cool that Meghan Markle left the U.K. with her husband? Can I just say what I think about that real quick?” Minaj, 37, began her explanation.

“Kudos to him — is it William or Harry? I don’t know,” she said with a laugh. “Kudos to Harry, because let me tell you something, this is what I love about my husband. Real men always say, ‘A happy wife, a happy life.’ It’s so attractive, it turns me on,” she continued.

The rapper, who married Kenneth Petty in October 2019, said she believes it’s important for a husband to “put your woman first and make sure she’s always comfortable and happy.”

“What happened with Princess Diana — we don’t need a redo, a rerun, you feel me, everybody knows I love Princess Diana,” Minaj continued, referencing Harry’s mother, who was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997 while fleeing paparazzi.

The “Super Bass” singer then asserted that Harry did the right thing by standing by his wife’s side.

“If you’re being bullied in the media and get sick of this ish and all you wanted was to marry the man you loved, then by God yes, he should support you and get the f— up out of there.”

Minaj added that as a newlywed, she understands wanting “that new feeling” of change.

“I just got married … I want that new feeling in the house, I don’t want no old house, no old furniture, y’all gotta reinvent when I come in the motherf—ing palace,” she quipped.

Minaj announced she and Petty — a registered sex offender in the state of New York who has served time in prison for manslaughter after being convicted in 2002 — tied the knot with a video on Instagram, showing matching “Mr. and Mrs.” mugs and black and white baseball caps that had “Bride” and “Groom” written across the front.

Keeping it simple, the rapper captioned the short clip, “👰🏽🤵🏽😢🙏🏽🎀 Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19” — referencing her new official name and seemingly the day that she and Petty officially got married.

Minaj and Petty have been dating since 2018, going Instagram-official with their relationship in December of that year.

“He want me to be his wife- his MISSIS like SIPPI NOW,” she captioned a series of photos of the two of them laughing together later that month at her birthday party (as well as a video of her grinding up on him).