Nicki Minaj Announces HBO Max Docuseries That Will Give an 'Unfiltered' Look at Her Life

Nicki Minaj is bringing her life to the small screen in a new docuseries coming to HBO Max.

The artist announced the news in a video on social media Friday, sharing her excitement for the untitled project.

"I’m very excited to finally share with you guys that my docuseries is coming to HBO Max!" Minaj, 37, exclaimed. "It's going to give you guys a raw unfiltered look at my personal life and my professional journey and I can't wait to share it with you."

The rapper, born Onika Tanya Maraj, wrote in the caption that she is "thrilled to have #HBOMAX on board to help me tell my story in this delicate & memorable way," adding that "this doc is next level."

The docuseries will consist of six half-hour episodes in which Minaj will "guide viewers through the most challenging and fulfilling times in her life, navigating highs, lows and misguided agendas in her stratospheric rise to fame and her journey to motherhood," according to a press release.

The new mom, who welcomed a son in September, will executive produce the project along with Emmy nominee Michael John Warren, Aaron L. Gilbert, Brenda Gilbert and Cassandra Butcher for BRON Life as well as Irving Azoff and Tommy Bruce, in association with Creative Wealth Media.

Warren, who made his directorial debut with JAY-Z’s Fade to Black, will also direct the series. This marks the third documentary Warren has worked on with Minaj.

"I love that this series not only provides an all-access glimpse at one of the most iconic musicians of our generation; it also profiles the brave woman behind the artist, Onika," Warren said in the release.

"I believe all of us can learn a great deal from her remarkable professional and personal life. It's an honor to be entrusted with this dynamic story."

"Nicki Minaj is a multi-faceted artist, businesswoman, and innovator as well as force to be reckoned with. It’s a privilege to bring this project to HBO Max and provide our viewers with unprecedented access to her life," added Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max.

Many of Minaj's followers shared their excitement for the project in the comments of her Instagram post.

Draya Michele wrote, "Congrats. It's exactly what we've been waiting for. 💕" while Brielle Biermann added, "Can't wait💕💕💕"

"Keeping us Barbz fed on a Friday!! 🎀💖🎀💖🎀," the HBO Max official account wrote while the HBO Max Pop account joked, "omfg nicki said my name."

News of Minaj's series comes on the 10-year anniversary of the release of her debut album, Pink Friday.