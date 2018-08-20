Nicki Minaj Accuses Travis Scott of Using Kylie Jenner to Promote His Album

Nicki Minaj has a few explanations for why her latest album didn’t debut at the top of the charts.

This month, Travis Scott and Minaj have have both released albums, but while Scott’s Astroworld has held the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart for the past two weeks, the 35-year-old rapper’s Queen debuted in the number two spot.

Addressing the matter on Sunday, Minaj claimed that Scott’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner — who included a link to his Astroworld shop alongside an Instagram post saying she and the couple’s daughter would be joining him on tour — was partly behind the success of his album.

“I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. Lol. Im actually laughing,” Minaj wrote on Sunday.

In a separate message she wrote that Scott’s high sales could also be attributed to the fact that he’s selling album bundles online, which also include merchandise and tour “season passes” that entitle fans to priority venue entry and discounts.

Continuing, Minaj praised the success of her album, writing, “#Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans.”

She also added that she had spoken with Scott and “he knows he doesn’t have the #1 album in AMERICA!”

Minaj then went on to claim that Spotify penalized her by taking away a promotion “they had promised for the 1st cpl days” because she played her album “10 mins early” on an Apple Music Radio show.

“My music went up on Apple so I played it. I assumed it was on Spotify & Tidal at the same time. Spotify said that Apple tweeted fans advising #Queen was up a& therefore they had to teach me a lesson,” she wrote.

She also wrote that her label “didn’t want to defend me for fear of Spotify trying to teach Ariana [Grande] a ‘lesson’ too!”

However, the streaming service has denied Minaj’s claim, arguing that they did support her release.

“Spotify supported Nicki Minaj with a Times Square billboard, a host of the largest playlists, New Music Friday and the new music release shelf,” a rep for the streaming service told Variety. “Her song ‘Bed’ actually saw an increase based on the promotions put behind the campaign. The company continues to be big fans of Nicki.”

Hours later, Minaj denied that she had beef with Scott or Jenner.

“People are calling me thinking I’m huffing & puffing. Omg y’all this is sarcasm/dry humor. Yikes. I’m having the most iconNIC time. Come let me kiss you,” she wrote, adding a series of kissey face emojis.

Continuing, she wrote: “When people call me & hear me crackin up laughing they seem so puzzled. Loosen up ”

Fans will likely be able to see for themselves on Monday night whether or not any bad blood exists between the stars as, according to seating charts, Scott and Jenner will be seated behind Minaj at the MTV Video Music Awards.