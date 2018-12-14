Nicki Minaj Grinds on Her New Controversial Boyfriend While Celebrating Her 36th Birthday

It seems like nothing — not even a piece of paper — can get between Nicki Minaj and her new man.

The rapper, who turned 36 over the weekend, kept the birthday celebrations going as she partied at a New York City restaurant on Wednesday in the company of her closest friends and new beau, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing videos from the event to her Instagram on Thursday, Minaj and Petty — who is a registered sex offender in New York and was convicted of manslaughter in 2002 — showed off some major PDA as they grinded on each other.

“I WANT ALL DA 💨 @brookebaileyinc 😂😂😂 LOW LOW LOW LOW!!!!!!!!” Minaj captioned one video recording the new pair dancing together.

In the second video shared by the rapper, the rest of the party joined in on their intimate dancing as the music played loudly in the background. “When you wit gang & you hear TING-A-LING-A-LING!” #BasementPARTYvybez” she wrote.

Minaj also shared three candid snapshots from the bash featuring her and Petty, 40, sweetly enjoying each other’s company. “He want me to be his wife- his MISSIS like SIPPI NOW,” she proudly captioned the photos.

Minaj also shared several group shots from the party and thanked the guests, including Brooke Bailey, Rah Ali, DJ Clue, and DJ Boof, for planning and attending the celebrations.

“This da dream team. Magic as I recall. Whole squad on point! Bunch of Chris Pauls 🎉 @brookebaileyinc @rah_ali I love you both sm for last night. Thank you.”

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth "Zoo" Petty Nicki Minaj/Instagram

RELATED: What to Know About Nicki Minaj’s Controversial New Man, Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty

Despite spending the last few days happily celebrating alongside her new beau, Minaj shocked fans this week when it became known that Petty served time in prison after being convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting a man.

According to a criminal complaint from the Queens County District Attorney and obtained by The Blast, Petty pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of a man named Lamont Robinson in 2002.

“The defendant, Kenneth Petty, shot the deceased, Lamont Robinson, with a loaded handgun multiple times thereby causing his death,” the complaint read.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth "Zoo" Petty Nicki Minaj/Instagram

Originally charged with murder in the second degree, a plea bargain reduced the charge to manslaughter, The Blast reports.

Petty pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge in March 2006 and served seven years in prison after being sentenced to 10. According to records accessed by PEOPLE, he was released in May 2013 and had been on supervised release for five years until May of this year.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth "Zoo" Petty Nicki Minaj/Instagram

RELATED: Nicki Minaj’s New Man Served Prison Time After Being Convicted of Manslaughter