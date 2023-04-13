Nickelback Thanks Lizzo for Defending Their Music Against Critics and Suggests Duet Performance

"Why do people not like Nickelback? I feel like Nickelback gets way too much s---," said Lizzo in a 2019 interview

By
Published on April 13, 2023 04:55 PM
Chad Kroeger of Nickelback, Lizzo
Chad Kroeger of Nickelback, Lizzo. Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty; Sarah Morris/Getty

Lizzo and Nickelback just want to be big rock stars — and support one another!

Nearly four years after the "About Damn Time" singer-songwriter praised Nickelback's music in a 2019 interview with CBC Music, the Canadian rock band responded to her comments on Monday.

In the original clip, Lizzo, 34, hears the band's 2001 hit "How You Remind Me" and quickly starts bopping along before expressing, "It has a beautiful climax."

"Why do people not like Nickelback? I feel like Nickelback gets way too much s---," continued the Grammy winner. "I think this is a jam."

Lizzo continued singing along to the melody, despite not knowing every single word. Then, she explained why she thinks Nickelback faces quite a bit of criticism.

"Because [lead singer Chad Kroeger] had a curly blond perm," she said, referencing the vocalist's memorable early aughts hairstyle. "That's the only reason they get s---, because this is an amazing song."

It's unclear if the band heard Lizzo's praise at the time, because they didn't get back to her until this week. "Thank you Lizzo for the kind words!" wrote Nickelback on Instagram alongside the clip.

The Canadian Music Hall of Fame members then offered to perform alongside the "Good as Hell" musician sometime: "Open invite any show any time... maybe see you in Houston this summer?"

Nickelback is gearing up to kick off a summer tour in June, and the band will be making two stops in Texas — at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on July 22 and the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, which is close to Houston, where Lizzo studied the flute.

The Watch Out for the Big Grrrls host is a known rock fan, as she covered German metal band Rammstein's "Du Hast" during a recent tour stop in Berlin. She's also previously toured with the alternative group HAIM.

Earlier this month, Lizzo appeared in an episode of The Mandalorian as a duchess — and she was more than happy to realize that because the show is a Disney show, she's technically now a Disney princess.

"YALL I JUST REALIZED THAT IM ROYALTY IN STAR WARS WHICH IS DISNEY WHICH MAKES ME A DISNEY PRINCESS💖," she wrote in a TikTok video.

Jack Black and Lizzo on The Mandalorian
Jack Black and Lizzo. Jim Dyson/Getty, Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

In the video, Lizzo mugs for the camera while wearing sunglasses and blows a kiss as "Heated" by Beyoncé plays in the background. "*Disney Dutchess 👸🏾," she captioned the post.

She also posted the same video to Instagram with the caption: "I guess imma Disney princess now👸🏾💖"

The Grammy-winning star guest-starred on the hit series as The Duchess of Plazir-15, a planetary leader of Plazir-15 married to Jack Black's Captain Bombardier.

In an Instagram post that featured photos of her on set, Lizzo explained just how significant the Star Wars franchise is to her.

"When I was a young girl my dad introduced me to Star Wars like a rite of passage. The trilogies are his favorite movies and quickly became mine," she wrote.

Related Articles
Lizzo and Jack Black on 'The Mandalorian'
Lizzo Jokes Playing Royalty on 'The Mandalorian' Means She's a Disney Princess Now
Jack Black and Lizzo on The Mandalorian
Lizzo and Jack Black Team Up as a Queen and King in 'The Mandalorian'
N'Sync rollout 3/27
*NSYNC Talks Iconic and Never-Before-Heard Stories: Horse Rides, Music Royalty and Life on the Road
Avril Lavigne and Brody Jenner ; Tyga and Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne's Dating History: From Brody Jenner to Tyga
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: Jonas Brothers perform at halftime during a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 28-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
A Timeline of the Jonas Brothers' Careers
Lizzo - Special [Official Video]
Lizzo Turns into a Superhero in 'Special' Music Video Dedicated to 'Anyone Who Has Felt Unseen'
taylor swift, beyonce, kim petras
Women Changing the Music Industry Today: 'I Deserve the Spotlight'
All About Taylor Swift's Opening Acts For Her Eras Tour
All About Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Opening Acts
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun's Relationship Timeline
Fall Out Boy Announces Massive Summer Tour — Band's First Since Joe Trohman's Temporary Exit
Fall Out Boy Announces Massive Summer Tour — Band's First Since Joe Trohman's Temporary Exit
the who
Roger Daltrey Says the Who Is Likely Done Making New Music: 'What's the Point?'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lizzo and Myke Wright attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Who Is Lizzo's Boyfriend? All About Myke Wright
Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake Are Thankful for Their 'Bumpy Ride': 'Kept Us in Conversation'
Nickelback's Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake on the Band's 'Bumpy Ride' — and Why They Wouldn't Change a Thing
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Harry Styles performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 22, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harry Styles)
Harry Styles' Career in Photos
Lizzo performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lizzo at the Grammy Awards: A Complete History of Her Wins, Nominations and Performances
Jutes; Demi Lovato
Who Is Demi Lovato's Boyfriend? All About Jutes