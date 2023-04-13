Nickelback Thanks Lizzo for Defending Their Music Against Critics and Suggests Duet Performance

Lizzo and Nickelback just want to be big rock stars — and support one another!

Nearly four years after the "About Damn Time" singer-songwriter praised Nickelback's music in a 2019 interview with CBC Music, the Canadian rock band responded to her comments on Monday.

In the original clip, Lizzo, 34, hears the band's 2001 hit "How You Remind Me" and quickly starts bopping along before expressing, "It has a beautiful climax."

"Why do people not like Nickelback? I feel like Nickelback gets way too much s---," continued the Grammy winner. "I think this is a jam."

Lizzo continued singing along to the melody, despite not knowing every single word. Then, she explained why she thinks Nickelback faces quite a bit of criticism.

"Because [lead singer Chad Kroeger] had a curly blond perm," she said, referencing the vocalist's memorable early aughts hairstyle. "That's the only reason they get s---, because this is an amazing song."

It's unclear if the band heard Lizzo's praise at the time, because they didn't get back to her until this week. "Thank you Lizzo for the kind words!" wrote Nickelback on Instagram alongside the clip.

The Canadian Music Hall of Fame members then offered to perform alongside the "Good as Hell" musician sometime: "Open invite any show any time... maybe see you in Houston this summer?"

Nickelback is gearing up to kick off a summer tour in June, and the band will be making two stops in Texas — at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on July 22 and the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, which is close to Houston, where Lizzo studied the flute.

The Watch Out for the Big Grrrls host is a known rock fan, as she covered German metal band Rammstein's "Du Hast" during a recent tour stop in Berlin. She's also previously toured with the alternative group HAIM.

Earlier this month, Lizzo appeared in an episode of The Mandalorian as a duchess — and she was more than happy to realize that because the show is a Disney show, she's technically now a Disney princess.

"YALL I JUST REALIZED THAT IM ROYALTY IN STAR WARS WHICH IS DISNEY WHICH MAKES ME A DISNEY PRINCESS💖," she wrote in a TikTok video.

In the video, Lizzo mugs for the camera while wearing sunglasses and blows a kiss as "Heated" by Beyoncé plays in the background. "*Disney Dutchess 👸🏾," she captioned the post.

She also posted the same video to Instagram with the caption: "I guess imma Disney princess now👸🏾💖"

The Grammy-winning star guest-starred on the hit series as The Duchess of Plazir-15, a planetary leader of Plazir-15 married to Jack Black's Captain Bombardier.

In an Instagram post that featured photos of her on set, Lizzo explained just how significant the Star Wars franchise is to her.

"When I was a young girl my dad introduced me to Star Wars like a rite of passage. The trilogies are his favorite movies and quickly became mine," she wrote.